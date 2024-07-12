Menu
Elder Gary E. Stevenson presents 12 U.S. governors with their pedigree charts

Elder Stevenson gave the personalized gifts during a National Governors Association meeting in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks with Maine Governor Janet Mills at her pedigree chart in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks with Maine Gov. Janet Mills at her pedigree chart in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Kaitlyn Bancroft

By Kaitlyn Bancroft

Kaitlyn Bancroft is a reporter for Church News.

Delaware Gov. John Carney has received some wonderful gifts from the National Governors Association, but the one he received Thursday, July 11, was “really special”: an individual pedigree chart.

He was one of 12 governors who received the personalized gift from Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a National Governors Association meeting held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

The National Governors Association is a nonpartisan political group comprised of the country’s governors.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, speaks during the presentation of pedigree charts to 12 U.S. governors during the National Governors Association Meeting held in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy stands behind him.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, speaks during the presentation of pedigree charts to 12 U.S. governors during the National Governors Association Meeting held in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy stands behind him.

Elder Stevenson was joined by Elder Paul V. Johnson, of the Presidency of the Seventy. The 12 governors included Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, chair of the National Governors Association, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, vice-chair.

In his remarks to the governors, Elder Stevenson underscored the importance of community service, of families and of family history.

“Family history and genealogy and the ability to be able to find our roots ... strengthens communities and societies and states in a nation,” he said.

Elder Johnson gave an overview of the family history documents and invited the governors to explore their family histories and use resources available to everyone, including the online tools of local family history libraries.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to 12 U.S. governors gathered during the National Governors Association meeting held in Salt Lake City, in which he and Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy presented each governor a pedigree chart on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to 12 U.S. governors gathered during the National Governors Association meeting held in Salt Lake City in which he and Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy presented each governor a pedigree chart on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy, right, speaks during the presentation of pedigree charts to 12 U.S. governors during the National Governors Association Meeting held in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Also pictured is Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox, left.
Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy, right, speaks during the presentation of pedigree charts to 12 U.S. governors during the National Governors Association Meeting held in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Also pictured is Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox, left.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, second from left, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, second from right, and Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy, right, stand during the National Governors Association meeting in which 12 U.S. governors received a pedigree chart in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, second from left, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, second from right, and Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy, right, stand during the National Governors Association meeting in which 12 U.S. governors received a pedigree chart in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, second from right, greets Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey while Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy, left, talks with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green after the presentation of pedigree charts in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, second from right, greets Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey while Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy, left, talks with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green after the presentation of pedigree charts in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. right, and Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy, center, look with Delaware Gov. John Carney at his pedigree chart in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. right, and Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy, center, look with Delaware Gov. John Carney at his pedigree chart in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, talks with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey about his pedigree chart in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, talks with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey about his pedigree chart in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reads over his pedigree chart, which he received from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a National Governors Association meeting held in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reads over his pedigree chart, which he received from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a National Governors Association meeting held in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
