Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks with Maine Gov. Janet Mills at her pedigree chart in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Delaware Gov. John Carney has received some wonderful gifts from the National Governors Association, but the one he received Thursday, July 11, was “really special”: an individual pedigree chart.

He was one of 12 governors who received the personalized gift from Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a National Governors Association meeting held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

The National Governors Association is a nonpartisan political group comprised of the country’s governors.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, speaks during the presentation of pedigree charts to 12 U.S. governors during the National Governors Association Meeting held in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy stands behind him. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson was joined by Elder Paul V. Johnson, of the Presidency of the Seventy. The 12 governors included Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, chair of the National Governors Association, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, vice-chair.

In his remarks to the governors, Elder Stevenson underscored the importance of community service, of families and of family history.

“Family history and genealogy and the ability to be able to find our roots ... strengthens communities and societies and states in a nation,” he said.

Elder Johnson gave an overview of the family history documents and invited the governors to explore their family histories and use resources available to everyone, including the online tools of local family history libraries.