Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Leaders & Ministry

Video: Elder Christofferson on ‘Renewed Acquaintances’ and seeing miracles as he returned to Argentina

Elder D. Todd Christofferson served as a young missionary in northern Argentina and returned recently to dedicate the Salta Argentina Temple

A photo of Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as a young missionary in Argentina.
In the Church News video titled "Renewed Aquaintances," Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who served in Argentina as a young missionary, recalls the miracles he's seen after returning. Screenshot, YouTube
Scott Taylor

By Scott Taylor

In the mid-1960s, Elder D. Todd Christofferson — now of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — served a young, full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in northern Argentina. He concluded his mission, never expecting to return.

But return he has — multiple times — in various assignments as a Church leader. Most recently, Elder Christofferson revisited his mission area to dedicate the Salta Argentina Temple on June 16.

His returns to Argentina over the years have allowed him to renew acquaintances and witness the growth of the Latter-day Saints and the Church in the land he first loved and served six decades ago.

“What a wonderful thing to live long enough to see that transition and the progress of the Lord’s kingdom, all day-to-day invisible to us,” Elder Christofferson, adding “We don’t see what’s happening — but looking back see a tremendous miracle has occurred.”

This Church News video, titled “Renewed Acquaintances” highlights his feelings in those returns to Argentina, which are recapped in a recent Church News podcast interview discussing his missionary experiences.

Related Stories
Church News podcast, episode 191: Elder Christofferson reflects on his own mission to Argentina and on returning to South America to dedicate the Salta Argentina Temple
From missionary to Apostle: Building the Church in northern Argentina
‘Salta the beautiful’: Elder Christofferson dedicates Salta Argentina Temple
Video: Elder Christofferson shares the ‘Basis of Testimony’ — in Spanish
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed