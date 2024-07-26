This week on social: Church leaders call on members to uplift others

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a #99plus1 story in a post on Instagram on July 22, 2024.

This week on social, Church leaders continue to share #99plus1 experiences and other stories, encouraging Latter-day Saints to reach out to others with Christlike love.

In a Facebook post, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, emphasized the importance of organized religion in worship and spirituality.

“While developing a relationship with God is personal and can certainly progress independent of church participation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints exists to teach the fulness of His doctrine and officiate with His priesthood authority to perform the ordinances necessary to enter the kingdom of God with our loved ones forever.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted a diagram with notes on how callings, work and education are all meant to bless our relationships with each other and with God.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his thoughts while in Dresden, Germany, a city where his family had stayed as they fled Germany during World War II. While the city was completely bombed out during the war, today, it is a vibrant city.

Elder Uchtdorf reminds members, “If mortal hands can transform rubble and ruins into a beautifully restored city, then we can have confidence and trust that our loving Heavenly Father can and will rebuild us. Jesus Christ is the Way!”

Elder Uchtdorf also posted a video at the last place his family lived before escaping East Germany. If he could go back to his younger self, he would say, “Don’t be afraid. Trust that there is a loving Heavenly Father who sees you. He will help you through this.”

“I would say the same thing to any of you who are struggling,” He continued. “If you find yourself in difficult surroundings, I pray you will look to God for strength to endure.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared her dismay when scrolling through text messages with her late son, and noted how it took quite some time before she found a message that simply said, “I love you.”

“I invite you to text or tell the people you love and live with just how much you care about them,” Sister Runia encouraged. “Let’s not wait another second to let them know how much they mean to us.”

As Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participated as grand marshal of the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City, he reflected on his pioneer ancestors, Luke and Christiana Syphus, who immigrated from England to Australia in the 1850s. On their journey, the couple shared the gospel with Joseph Ridges, who would go on to craft the iconic organ that still stands in the Tabernacle today.

Elder Bednar shared, “This story illustrates the power of a profound spiritual pattern — small and simple things bring great things to pass.”

President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president, posted a video of her friend Paula, who, after a cancer diagnosis and a “horrifying” divorce, felt her life had been destroyed. Paula chose to rely on the Lord, and “Heavenly Father sent miracles and angels and helped her survive one day at a time until she could stand on her own.”

Sister Porter then asks members, “How has honoring your covenants with the Lord strengthened you a day at a time to overcome your challenges?”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a #99plus1 story of when his mother had a life-threatening surgery that left her bedridden for almost a year. For that time, she hired a woman nicknamed Sara from the ward who, due to an untreated hearing condition, hadn’t finished school and was later abandoned by her husband.

During that year, the two women ministered to each other in their difficulties. “I believe my mother and Sara were both ‘the ones’ in need of ministering and service,” Elder Christofferson wrote. “I am grateful for both of their examples to me of Christlike love.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a #99plus1 story when she was battling cancer. One day after receiving treatment, she collapsed on her couch, hungry but unable to eat due to the painful blisters in her mouth. Just at that moment, her friend acted on a prompting to drop off a milk shake, the perfect balm for the pain in Sister Wright’s mouth.

She encouraged members to follow President Nelson’s invitation to reach out to one another: “How grateful I am for this ministering angel who had the faith to listen to the promptings of the Spirit and the courage to act!”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video where he encouraged missionaries to choose five scriptures that they really believe in and “put them deep into the memory of your mind.”

He then asked all members, “What verse of scripture do you really and truly believe? What is one that speaks to you personally?”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor of the Young Men general presidency, posted about his friend Ty, who recently joined the Church when he heard the Joseph Smith story and felt assured that joining the Church would bring him closer to Jesus Christ.

Brother Michael T. Nelson, the second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, posted a #99plus1 story of a man who took the time to get to know Brother Nelson’s three grown children. He shared, “I am very thankful for the time he has spent in service of us. His influence has made a difference in my life and the lives of my children.”