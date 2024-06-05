Church leaders echo President Nelson’s invitation to reach out to ‘the one’ for his 100th birthday

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor of the First Presidency, shared this image of President Russell M. Nelson with the numbers "99+1" in a social media post on June 3, 2024, about the Prophet's invitation to reach out to someone in need ahead of his 100th birthday. President Nelson will turn 100 years old on Sept. 9.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are echoing President Russell M. Nelson’s recent invitation to spread the Savior’s love by reaching out to someone in need.

One hundred days before his 100th birthday on Sept. 9, President Nelson posted a message on social media highlighting the parable of the lost sheep — where Jesus uses the number 100 to teach about love and service.

“Though 99 of his flock were safely by his side, the shepherd went in search of the 1 who was lost,” President Nelson explained in a June 1 social media post. “At age 99, I have no need of physical gifts. But one spiritual offering that would brighten my life is for each of us to reach out to ‘the one’ in our lives who may be feeling lost or alone.”

In the days following this invitation, Church leaders are reiterating President Nelson’s counsel on their social media channels using the hashtag #99plus1 and sharing insights about serving closely with him.

‘Unfailingly kind and compassionate’

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, said this year marks 40 years since he and President Nelson were both called, sustained and set apart as Apostles in the Quorum of the Twelve.

In the many years he has known him, “President Nelson has consistently taught me how to selflessly and lovingly serve others through his example,” President Oaks wrote in a June 3 social media post.

“I appreciate the invitation he recently shared with us to reach out to ‘the one’ as part of our efforts to be like the Savior Jesus Christ. President Nelson is an exemplary follower and servant of the Savior. He is a great role model for all members and leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is always very open and easy to approach, and he is unfailingly kind and compassionate,” President Oaks continued.

“May we follow the counsel of the Lord’s prophet and seek ways to improve our efforts to minister to ‘the one.’”

‘Incredible, God-given love’

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, commented on President Nelson’s “incredible, God-given love” for everyone he meets.

“I’ve always been impressed that his love for people leads him to learn and remember their names,” President Eyring said of President Nelson in a June 4 social media post. “I’ve watched him interact with countless individuals over many years, and it’s remarkable how he remembers when he met them and even the names of their spouse and children. The very sound of his voice as he speaks their names seems to convey his great love.

“May we all accept President Nelson’s recent invitation to reach out to someone just as the Savior would. This is a special opportunity to show our love to others, just as our dear prophet shares his Christlike love with all of God’s children.”