Video: Elder Uchtdorf shares some ‘Plane Talk’ on gospel truths

The Apostle shares in a new video how his career of being a pilot helped him gain a perspective of the gospel, the planet

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil is silhouetted against the sunset with the words "Plane Talk: Elder Dieter F. Uctdorf" in the bottom left corner.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares in the Church News video "Plane Talk" how his career of being a pilot helped him gain a perspective of the gospel and the planet. Screenshot from YouTube
Ryan Jensen

By Ryan Jensen

Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

In the nearly 20 years since he was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf has earned a reputation for relating the gospel of Jesus Christ to various principles of aviation.

In a BYU–Pathway devotional on May 28, 2024, Elder Uchtdorf recounted some of his past uses of aviation principles to empathize and encourage the school’s students.

He explained that his career of being a pilot helped him gain a perspective of the gospel as much as it did of the planet.

“The earth just looks different. So I think it helped me to see more of the plan of happiness in a broader, in a wider and a higher view.”

This Church News video, titled “Plane Talk,” features Elder Uchtdorf sharing how his career in aviation strengthened his testimony of the full plan of salvation.

