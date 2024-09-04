Latter-day Saint Apostle meets with Philippines president

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stand on Aug. 19, 2024, by the same table and bookshelf where former Church President Spencer W. Kimball met nearly 44 years ago with the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos, the father and namesake of the current president.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. during a 40-minute visit at Malacañang Palace in the capital city of Manila on Monday, Aug. 19, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom and ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“It was an honor to meet with President Marcos and learn more about his developing vision for the new Philippines,” Elder Kearon said. “The president was gracious regarding the work the Church is doing to build individuals and communities and to assist in disaster response, particularly in relation to typhoons.”

Elder Kearon, who was accompanied at the presidential palace by Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Philippines Area president, and Haidi Fajardo, the area communications director.

Elder Patrick Kearon, second from right, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, accompanied by Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., left, General Authority Seventy and Philippines Area president, and Haidi Fajardo, right, area communication director, during a courtesy visit to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., second from left, at Malacañang Palace on Aug. 19, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the meeting, they discussed the Church’s recent humanitarian efforts, including those aimed at uplifting families. During the past five years, the Church has provided about $30 million (PHP 1.7 million) throughout the Philippine islands through initiatives focused on feeding the hungry, education, healthcare, disability support, clean water and sanitation, emergency relief and more.

“Thank you, Elder Patrick Kearon and the leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We are truly grateful for the incredible humanitarian work you have done in the Philippines,” President Marcos said in a Facebook post.

President Marcos, who is the 17th president of the Philippines, added: “Your Church has transformed lives through education, disaster relief and healthcare. Your dedication to serving communities perfectly aligns with our whole-of-nation approach to building a stronger and more resilient Bagong Pilipinas [New Philippines].”

President Marcos also shared his observations of the Church in the Philippines, seeing missionaries and also recognized the remarkable growth of the Church in the country, including its temples. There are 13 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that are dedicated, under construction or in planning in the country.

A photo of former Church President Spencer W. Kimball meeting with the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos in October 1980. During his visit on Aug. 19, 2024, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apsotles showed this 44-year-old photo to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who noted it was taken in the same room where Elder Kearon and his delegation were received. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The room they met in was the same one that in October 1980, Church President Spencer W. Kimball met with Philippines President Ferdinand E. Marcos, who is the father of the current President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

President Kimball fondly recalled the encounter as “very pleasant,” noting that the older President Marcos had devoted his Saturday morning, typically reserved for family time, to the meeting. Elder Revillo shared a photo of the visit.

Elder Kearon said: “It was wonderful to reenact the photograph taken all those years ago in the same room around the same desk. President Marcos said that he may well have been in the adjacent room waiting for his father at the time.”

Ministry in the Philippines

During his ministry in the Philippines, Elder Kearon and Elder Revillio also met with the Most Rev. Pablo Virgilio David, who currently serves as the bishop of the Diocese of Kalookan and the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines. Elder Kearon and Archbishop David discussed shared concerns and opportunities to work together on community projects, reported the Church’s Philippines Facebook page.

Elder Kearon was accompanied by his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, and during his ministry in the Philippines, they met with Latter-day Saints and full-time missionaries and participated in a For the Strength of Youth camp, he delivered and a keynote address at the 2024 International Forum on Law and Religion on Aug. 22 discussing the synergy between law and religion.

At various times during the eight-day ministry the Kearons were accompanied by Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Philippines Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Carol Lu Wong; or Elder Michael B. Strong, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Philippines Area Presidency, and his wife, Sister Cristin Strong.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, met with new members of the Church during a new member devotional in Quezon City on Aug. 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At a devotional with more than 1,000 new members on Aug. 18 in Quezon City, he encouraged new members to let go of unnecessary worries, assuring them that the Church, its leaders and fellow members will walk alongside them as they journey together as disciples of Christ, the Church’s Philippines Newsroom reported.

“This is the Church of joy; this is the church of new beginnings; this is your church; this is what you will make of it. This is the place where you can feel peace,” Elder Kearon added.

Regina Olanas translated the devotional for her husband, Ramil Olanas. “We are so happy to hear about the Apostle’s and his wife’s past experiences and how they overcame their challenges,” she said, adding, “We were encouraged to press forward,” she said.

Elder Kearon also spoke to missionaries at the Philippines Missionary Training Center on Aug. 21, where he encouraged the missionaries to “be the message” of joy and happiness that they bring to others, according to a post on the Church’s Philippines Facebook page.He also spoke at a multistake devotional of the Laoag, Batac and Vigan stakes in Laoag City on Aug. 23.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, greet and shake hands with many of the 1,000 Filipino Latter-day Saints who attended the New Member Devotional in Quezon City, Philippines, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the 2024 International Forum on Law and Religion in Tagiug City, the theme was “Building Peace Through the Protection of Religious Freedom.” Elder Kearon said that religion, when protected by law, is “a key source of peace,” reported Philippine news organization The Rappler.

“Religious power for good is diminished where religious freedom is weak. It is enhanced where freedom of religion or belief is strong,” he said, adding, “Freedom of religion and belief enhances protection of other freedoms which have been shown to promote the common good and social welfare. … Religious freedom erects an effective shield for other freedoms.”

Other Church leaders who have ministered in the Philippines this year including President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, who dedicated the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in April; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in February and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in May.