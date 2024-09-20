October youth worldwide broadcast will focus on the light of Jesus Christ

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a young woman. Elder Soares and other Church leaders will speak to youth at a worldwide broadcast in October 2024.

Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the globe are invited to gather and celebrate sharing the light of Jesus Christ during a worldwide broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 27.

During a youth event in January, Church leaders encouraged young Latter-day Saints to continue developing themselves as disciples of Jesus Christ.

In this upcoming October youth event, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund will encourage youth to “declare his word among his people, that they might have everlasting life” (3 Nephi 5:13).

The broadcast will focus on the 2024 youth theme “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ” which comes from 3 Nephi 5:13 in the Book of Mormon.

In October 2023, youth around the world gathered to bear testimony of Jesus Christ to fill the world with testimonies for a 24-hour period in a first-of-its-kind event.

How to watch

Youth and leaders are encouraged to view the broadcast on Oct. 27 or on another date that will allow as many youth as possible to attend. After viewing the broadcast, youth are invited to participate in a youth-led gathering to share their testimonies of one thing they have learned about Jesus Christ this year.

The recorded broadcast will be available for local event organizers to download from Gospel Media beginning Oct. 24. Streaming will be available beginning Oct. 27.

The broadcast will be available in ASL, Cantonese, Cebuano, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan.

The event will be streamed on Oct. 27 at the following:

2025 Youth theme and resources

The youth theme chosen for 2025 is “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36, which reads, “Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not.” This will be emphasized in a worldwide youth broadcast held in January. It will also be taught in For the Strength of Youth conferences around the world.