Young Women and Young Men general presidencies announce 2025 youth theme

The 2025 youth theme has been announced by the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The youth theme chosen for 2025 is “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36, which reads, “Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not.”

Parents and youth leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme at home and at church throughout the year. The theme can be used as a topic for sacrament meeting talks given by youth and can provide focus for youth activities, including camps, youth conferences and devotionals. The theme will be emphasized during For the Strength of Youth conferences and worldwide youth devotionals.

Additional resources, including the logo and music, will be available in November on youth.churchofjesuschrist.org.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman said the theme scripture for this year is one meant to empower the youth — particularly in times of doubt or fear.

“What is the answer for moments like these? Look unto Christ,” President Freeman said. “Why is that the answer? ‘Behold the wounds which pierced my side, and also the prints of the nails in my hands and feet,’ He reminds us (see Doctrine and Covenants 6:36-37). He has overcome the world, including every doubt and fear. If we look to Him, He will help us overcome ours.”

The 2025 youth theme is "Look unto Christ." | Tijana, Adobe Stock

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund said he learned from a friend who is a motorcycle policeman that the secret to keeping those huge machines upright during tight turns and on the highway is “Look where you want to go, and the motorcycle will go where you are looking.”

The 2025 youth theme is like that, he said, and to “look unto Christ” means to look to Him in the way one might look to a compass or landmark or road sign.

“Looking means little if we choose not to follow directions. We are truly looking to Him only when we are willing to follow His commandments,” President Lund said. “It is our hope that the youth of the Church will find peace by looking to Christ to know and keep His commandments.”

President Freeman said she hopes the youth will “look unto Christ” everywhere — in school hallways, on the sidelines of their sporting events, on their first day of a new job, as they read their scriptures, as they spend time with friends and in their quiet moments of reflection.

“He will be your strength,” she said. “Look unto Him.”

Previous youth themes

Each year’s youth theme comes from the book of scripture studied with that year’s “Come, Follow Me.” In 2025, “Come, Follow Me” will focus on study of the Doctrine and Covenants.

The 2024 youth theme is “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ,” from 3 Nephi 5:13.

The 2023 youth theme was “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me,” from Philippians 4:13 in the New Testament.

In 2022, the youth theme was from Proverbs 3:5-6 in the Old Testament: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

The 2021 youth theme “A great work” came from Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34: “Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great. Behold, the Lord requireth the heart and a willing mind.”

The youth theme for 2020 was “Go and do” from 1 Nephi 3:7: “And it came to pass that I, Nephi, said unto my father: I will go and do the things which the Lord hath commanded, for I know that the Lord giveth no commandments unto the children of men, save he shall prepare a way for them that they may accomplish the thing which he commandeth them.”