‘Good things are coming’ for the Church in Eastern Europe, Elder Christofferson says after gatherings in 3 countries

The seeds of future good are being sown now in the Eurasian Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, testified Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

As Latter-day Saints do what they can to be diligent, the Lord will use their efforts and multiply the effect of what they do. “Good things are coming,” Elder Christofferson said.

Elder Christofferson ministered in Armenia, the Republic of Georgia and Kazakhstan Sept. 6-17. Church members in Russia and Belarus joined meetings in person or virtually as well.

Elder Christofferson was accompanied by Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy, their wives, Sister Kathy Christofferson and Sister Shelley Nash, and the Eurasian Area presidency: Elder Alexey V. Samaykin, and his counselors, Elder Nikolai Ustyuzhaninov and Elder Aleksandr A. Drachyov, all Area Seventies.

Elder Christofferson and Elder Nash spoke together of the assignment after returning to Salt Lake City, with Elder Christofferson remarking on the gatherings of Church members, missionaries, friends of the Church and local leaders.

“I had not realized before, I think to the same extent, how beneficial it is — especially with our members dispersed so widely and fairly few in number for them — just to be together with each other,” Elder Christofferson said. “It just seemed to bring in a wonderful spirit, and I think it energized and renewed their feelings of faith and hope as well.”

And most importantly, Elder Nash added, it was gathering together to hear one who holds priesthood keys.

“When you have an Apostle there, it is elevating to the people, and it helps them feel connected to the broader Church,” Elder Nash said.

Gatherings large and small

The Yerevan Armenia District conference on Sunday, Sept. 8, filled a ballroom and brought together one of the largest groups of members that have been together in one place in Armenia in quite some time. The members are looking forward to the future and have hope because of Jesus Christ, Elder Christofferson said.

A week later in Almaty, Kazakhstan, a member devotional on Sunday, Sept. 15, brought together members from across Kazakhstan; it also was broadcast to meetinghouses and locations in Russia and Belarus.

Gatherings of missionaries included a meeting with about 60 missionaries from the Armenia/Georgia Mission and around 20 from the Russia Moscow Mission meeting together in Yerevan, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Being together in a larger group and to be with an Apostle was “magnificent,” Elder Nash said. “I think it helps them to know that the Brethren remember them, care about them and know about them.”

Another gathering of missionaries happened in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Friday, Sept. 13. Six full-time young missionaries and one senior missionary couple in the Russia Yekaterinburg Mission are serving in Kazakhstan right now. Those eight, plus two young men who have received their mission calls, met with Elder Christofferson, Elder Nash, their wives, Elder Samaykin and the mission leaders.

It was such a small group that they sat in a semicircle, answering questions, teaching the gospel and sharing with each other.

Friends of the Church gathered with members during a devotional with Elder Christofferson in Tbilisi, Georgia, the evening of Sept. 11.

Only one branch of the Church exists in the Republic of Georgia right now — but it is the rising generation who is helping the Church grow, Elder Nash said.

“That was a powerful meeting, and those friends as well as the members were just enthused,” Elder Nash said. “They loved what they felt. Many came up afterwards just really moved.”

Gathering with leadership was a main part of Elder Christofferson’s time in Kazakhstan. Area Seventies, mission leaders, district presidents, stake presidents, counselors, women organizational leaders from Russia and Kazakhstan gathered in Almaty on Sept. 14 for instruction and training.

The meetings were inspiring and energizing, Elder Christofferson said, especially for those leaders from Russia who are spread throughout one of the biggest countries geographically in the world.

During the devotional in Almaty, Elder Christofferson testified of the plan of salvation and told the members not to be afraid to share the gospel with others in normal and natural ways.

“The small acts of today will blossom in the not too distant future into great events prophesied by Biblical and Book of Mormon prophets,” he promised.

He invited them to keep a record of their prayers and the answers to their prayers for the sake of their children and grandchildren, saying that record will be important for the future. “It is one of the small and simple means the Lord will use to bless your posterity and beyond.”

What the members and missionaries learned

In Armenia, Vahan Tadevosian was touched to hear Elder Christofferson talk about how he was called to go to the country and how he follows God’s guidance.

”This hit me because as a person it’s not my best talent to plan things for many years ahead, but throughout my life I always felt that the Holy Spirit will always guide me, even If I myself won’t plan,” Tadevosian said.

Ralph Hovsepian said he felt the Spirit while listening to Elder Christofferson. “I know that the Lord is doing His work through him, and the other Apostles as well.”

Elder Parker Burk wrote how he had been fasting and praying before the missionary meeting in Armenia with a specific question in mind. “I felt the Spirit hit me in a very powerful way, which got my attention very quickly. Elder Christofferson then addressed my question in a very simple way that I would only know.”

The importance of forgetting oneself stood out to Sister Brie Ericksen, who learned to invite the Spirit more in her teaching. “And when we do so, the people around us will ‘begin to believe in the Son of God, that he has come to redeem his people, and that he has suffered and died to atone for our sins, and risen from the dead,’” as shared by Elder Christofferson in Alma 33:22.

In Georgia, Frank Kantaria felt blessed to have a visit from an Apostle of Jesus Christ and expressed gratitude for his inspired leadership and encouragement to follow the Savior.

“His words and presence brought an undeniable spirit of peace and inspiration, reminding us of the Savior’s infinite love and the vital role of His chosen servants,” Kantaria said.

Missionaries in Kazakhstan shared their thoughts through email with the Church News as well. Elder Code Shumway said one of the most powerful messages he took away from the meeting was “that this is not our work. It is the Lord’s work. And when we trust Him, He will work miracles through us.”

He said the missionaries also learned from Elder Nash the importance of the Book of Mormon as a tool in missionary work, and from Sister Christofferson how to love people.

Elder Spencer Pratt said love is the most important motivation when sharing the gospel. “When we try to pray with all the energy of heart for this gift, we have the promise that we will get it.”

Elder Tanner Hawkes was impressed to keep a record of his life and how the Lord blesses him. “When we do have kids, we need to teach them about the gospel and share our experiences when we are close to the Spirit.”

Elder Alexander Shek learned more about covenants with God and being a light to others. “One way to follow this commandment is to apply the principles of love, share and invite. For me, this means being a friend to someone, sharing the joy I receive from living the gospel, and inviting them to learn more about how it works.”

