Church reiterates positions on political neutrality, civil discourse, abortion

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Church Administration Building is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has reiterated its statement of institutional neutrality regarding political parties and candidates as well as its positions on civil discourse and abortion.

The Church “does not endorse, promote or oppose political parties and their platforms or candidates for political office,” the statement says.

In response to recent inquiries, the Church posted excerpts from and links to past statements in a Tuesday, Oct. 8, news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Election Day in the United States is Nov. 5, four weeks away.

The Church also repeated its encouragement for Latter-day Saints “to be active citizens by registering, exercising their right to vote, and engaging in civic affairs, always demonstrating Christlike love and civility in political discourse.”

And the Church reaffirmed that its position on abortion remains unchanged, given the several current U.S. state ballot initiatives relative to abortion and sanctity for life.

“As states work to enact laws related to abortion, Church members may appropriately choose to participate in efforts to protect life and to preserve religious liberty,” the statement said.

The news release made mention of or provided links to several Church statements: