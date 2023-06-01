The Church updated and expanded on its statement on political neutrality and participation on June 1, 2023.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has updated its “Political Neutrality” topic page on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, with the June 1 update include an expansion of the title to “Political Neutrality and Participation.”

The revision includes a new lead paragraph, which reads:

“The work of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ, strengthening individuals and families, and caring for those in need. The Church does not seek to elect government officials, support or oppose political parties, or, generally, take sides in global conflicts. The Church is neutral in matters of politics within or between the world’s many nations lands and peoples. However, as an institution, it reserves the right to address issues it believes have significant moral consequences or that directly affect the mission, teachings or operations of the Church.”

Also new to the topic page is a paragraph under a subhead of “Conclusion,” which reads:

“To navigate the application of these principles of political neutrality and participation in an ever-changing and complex world, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will continue to seek prophetic wisdom and revelation on these matters.”

The topic page still has bulleted lists of what the Church does and does not do in political matters.

The “don’ts” include:

Not endorsing, promoting or opposing political parties, candidates or platforms.

Not allow meetinghouses, membership lists or other resources to be used for partisan political purposes — with a newly added link to the General Handbook on appropriate use of Church buildings and property.

Not advising members on how to vote or directing government officials or party leaders in their duties.

The list of “dos” includes more revisions and additional material and now reads in its entirety:

“Believe and teach that members should be ‘subject to kings, presidents, rulers, and magistrates, in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law’ (Article of Faith 1:12).

“Recognize a universal right to the ‘free exercise of conscience’ and believes all individuals and institutions should be able to express publicly their views on issues facing society (Doctrine and Covenants 134).

“Encourage its members to play a role as responsible citizens in their communities, including becoming informed about issues and voting in elections, participating in governance processes and (as they desire) seeking for elected, appointed or voluntary office.

“Expect its members to engage in the political process in an informed and civil manner, respecting the fact that members of the Church come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences and may have differences of opinion in partisan political matters. The Church also encourages its members to keep all communications (including on social media) respectful and aligned with Christlike behavior.

“Request candidates for office not to imply that their candidacy or platforms are endorsed by the Church.

“Provide humanitarian assistance around the world, including areas of international conflict. While political strife may be a factor in causing the need for assistance, the Church will generally not comment on the conflict itself. Rather, the Church seeks to live the savior’s two great commandments — to love God and our neighbor — by alleviating suffering wherever it is found, regardless of the race, nationality, tribe, political persuasion or religious affiliation of those involved.”

The complete updated statement can be found at Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.