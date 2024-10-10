Learn about God’s power and authority, Sister Yee invites missionaries

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, takes photos with missionaries following a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — Missionaries are called and set apart to “[proclaim] glad tidings of great joy, even the everlasting gospel” (Doctrine and Covenants 79:1).

And they have God’s power and authority to do so, taught Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, during a Tuesday night, Oct. 8, devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

Referring to “Preach My Gospel,” Sister Yee outlined principles of the power and authority given to missionaries to represent the name of Jesus Christ and teach His gospel.

Chapter 1 explains that under Christ’s direction, the authority to preach the gospel was restored through the Prophet Joseph Smith. When missionaries are set apart, they receive this authority.

“You are set apart to represent Him,” Sister Yee said.

Missionaries and disciples of Jesus Christ can help others know Him through how they speak, interact, give, repent, serve, spend time and more.

God gives spiritual power as missionaries and disciples consistently work to strengthen their testimony of Jesus Christ and gospel truths and as they strive to keep His commandments and their covenants.

“His power is used to do His will and bless His children as He intends to bless them,” Sister Yee said.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Understanding God’s power and authority

Helaman 5:18-19 says Nephi and Lehi preached with such great power and authority that 8,000 Lamanites in Zarahemla and round about were baptized. The power and authority were given unto them that they might speak, and they had what they should speak given unto them by God.

Later in Helaman 10, God tells Nephi that because he has declared the word with “unwearyingness,” he will be blessed forever.

President Russell M. Nelson has asked everyone to better understand God’s power. Sister Yee invited the missionaries to reread his October 2019 general conference talk, “Spiritual Treasures,” and to study the General Handbook section 3.4 and section 3.5 to understand priesthood power and priesthood authority.

President Nelson has also asked that everyone study Doctrine and Covenants sections 25, 84 and 107.

“Understanding how the priesthood works is important. Understanding how the Lord operates helps us see how much He loves us and desires to bless us with everything He has,” Sister Yee said.

Principles that bring more of God’s power

Daily repentance is key to receiving more of God’s power. Repentance is a gift from Heavenly Father, Sister Yee said, referring to her October 2024 general conference talk given two days before — redemption is the very reason Jesus Christ came.

3 Nephi 8:1 talks about how Nephi did many miracles in the name of Jesus Christ, “and there was not any man who could do a miracle in the name of Jesus save he were cleansed every whit from his iniquity.”

Sister Yee said, “I testify that it is true, as we seek to repent, we can receive His spirit and His power in our lives.”

Another principle that will bring the power of God into missionaries’ lives is living effectively what they teach. The Lord will testify of that greater power to those around them.

“Live what you teach. Your experiences will bring great blessings to those around you,” she said. “You won’t be perfect in all things — that’s not what He is expecting. Don’t beat yourself up about that part of it. But He does expect us to try.”

Sister Yee also touched on the principle of virtue “garnishing your thoughts unceasingly” (see Doctrine and Covenants 121:45) and the principle of work bringing God’s grace, help and power.

“You are being sent to gather God’s children. You have an opportunity to teach them with God’s power and authority,” she said.

What the missionaries learned

Elder Caleb Wagner from Walla Walla, Washington, going to the Romania Bucharest Mission, said as he listened to Sister Yee, he felt prompted to write down: “As we love others as Christ did, we are to notice those who aren’t noticed.”

Sister Addison Smith from Taylorsville, Utah, going to the Canada Toronto Mission, said she learned to “live authentically what we are teaching, so people know what we are teaching.”

Sister Bethany Bingham from Evanston, Wyoming, also going to the Canada Toronto Mission, enjoyed Sister Yee’s analogy about transplanting tomatoes into her garden and what it taught her about growth.

“If we rely on the same things from before, we will not deepen our relationship with Jesus Christ,” she said.

Sister Angela Acheampong from Ghana, assigned to the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission, learned: “Sometimes the Savior puts us in circumstances where we can grow from those experiences and trust in Him.”

And Sister Peyton Preator from Rexburg, Idaho, said: “I loved how she told us that He will teach us as we work.”

