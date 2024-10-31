President Emily Belle Freeman shares message of discipleship with Colorado youth

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman takes a picture with Lilyana Walters, left, and Laila Garcia, right, from the La Junta Ward in the Pueblo Colorado Stake after a devotional in Pueblo, Colorado, on Oct. 18, 2024.

PUEBLO, Colorado — On Oct. 18, hundreds of youth from nine stakes in southern Colorado gathered to hear Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speak about being a disciple of Jesus Christ.

President Freeman shared a message of love, hope and inspiration. She invited the youth to consider their name and their role in the kingdom of God. She recounted that when she was born, she was not given a middle name, but she wanted one her whole life. At the age of 18 she asked her grandmother if she could have her middle name for her birthday, which was Belle. Her grandmother decided to hire a lawyer to make Belle her middle name.

President Freeman then reminded her listeners that Mormon was named after the land of Mormon, where Alma established the church. Mormon said “Behold, I am a disciple of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. I have been called of him to declare his word among his people, that they might have everlasting life.” (3 Nephi 5:12-13).

President Freeman said: “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ, and I am also called a disciple of Jesus Christ.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman hugs a young woman after a devotional in Pueblo, Colorado, on Oct. 18, 2024. | Jenney Mead

Youth that attended the event said they were inspired by President Freeman’s invitation. Lilyana Walters, of the La Junta Ward in the Pueblo Colorado Stake, said, “I learned that I want the people in my life to know that I am a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that I want to share the gospel with others.”

Around 700 youth attended the fireside in Pueblo, but many youth attended from other locations via a live link. Ellie Becker from the Cheyenne Meadows Ward of the Colorado Springs Colorado Stake attended the meeting at the Colorado Springs Stake Center. Ellie said of President Freeman, “I loved her, she was awesome ... she was a captivating speaker,” and added, “I hope I can be a positive light of Christ in all that I do and that people can recognize it.”

President Freeman related stories with the youth about people she knew with strong faith who were actively participating in discipleship, including President Russell M. Nelson. “If you believe,” she said, “you will do amazing things with your life.”

President Freeman told a story of a visit she had to Maui, Hawaii, after families lost their homes to the Lahaina fire. She asked a group of children what they were praying for. They answered that they were praying for a sense of safety after the fire and the ability to live in a home with their family again.

One child said he was praying for a temple in Maui. He asked if President Freeman could ask President Nelson for a temple. President Freeman did not get a chance to speak with President Nelson before the October 2023 general conference, but President Nelson announced a temple in Maui. After the announcement the child told his mother, “It worked.”

President Freeman reminded the youth that Heavenly Father answers prayers.

The event was highly anticipated by the youth. Daisy Shifflet of the Pueblo West 4th Ward of the Pueblo Colorado Stake said, “When we found out she was coming to speak, we were all so excited.”

Daisy added, “She puts it into real life situations that you can relate to. I feel like she was on the same level with the youth. It was almost like she already knew us when speaking to us.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman greets Pueblo Colorado Stake President Ralph Downey and his wife, Diane Downey. | Jenney Mead

President Freeman encouraged the youth to be active followers of Jesus Christ. She talked about the youth’s divine role as children of God. She asked the youth to remember who they are and what they came here to do. She told the youth, “I am so grateful for who you are, for what you bring to the work of the Lord.”

Ellie Hallam of the Pueblo West 2nd Ward of the Pueblo Colorado Stake said, “I thought it was so cool to hear from Sister Freeman that Heavenly Father has trust in my generation to help gather Israel.”

After the fireside ended, youth gathered closely around President Freeman. She carefully attended to everyone that wanted time with her.

The youth expressed appreciation for President Freeman and her time with them. Tannin Jackson from the Mesa Ward of the Pueblo Colorado Stake said, “It made me feel really special that she came directly to Pueblo to speak to us.”

— Jenney Mead is a media specialist for the Church in Colorado

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman takes a photo with Daisy Shifflet of the Pueblo West 4th Ward, left, and Ellie Hallam of the Pueblo West 2nd Ward, right, of the Pueblo Colorado Stake in Pueblo, Colorado, on Oct. 18, 2024. | Jenn Hallam

Youth greet Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman after a devotional in Pueblo, Colorado, on Oct. 18, 2024. | Jenney Mead

From left, Gina Gallardo, the second counselor in the Pueblo Colorado Stake Young Women presidency; Misty Koller, Pueblo Colorado Stake Young Women president; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman; Elizabeth Shaw, first counselor in the Pueblo Colorado Stake Young Women presidency; and Jenn Hallam, Young Women specialist in the Pueblo West 2nd Ward of the Pueblo Colorado Stake, meet after a devotional on Oct. 18, 2024. President Freeman told the leaders, “We are involved in a great work, and the Lord is with us.” | Jenney Mead