African delegates visit Salt Lake City, meet Church leaders

Church leaders gave Fatima Maada Bio, the first lady of Sierra Leone, a tour of the bishops' storehouse on Welfare Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

In recent months, representatives from various countries in Africa have had the opportunity to visit Salt Lake City, tour Church headquarters and speak with leaders and representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sierra Leone’s first lady sees Church headquarters

The first lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada Bio, spent Oct. 21-22 in Salt Lake City, where she met Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, toured Welfare Square and learned about the Church’s efforts to care for those in need.

Sharon Eubank, the Church’s director of humanitarian services, and Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, an emeritus General Authority Seventy who was the president of the Church’s Africa West Area — of which Sierra Leone is a part — guided the first lady around Welfare Square.

Sierra Leone's first lady, Fatima Maada Bio, visits with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A news release from ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported that in Bio’s meeting with Elder Christofferson, she discussed her experience at Welfare Square, saying “That’s a fantastic program,” about the recipients who also serve as volunteers.

“They give as well as receive,” Elder Christofferson said in response.

The first lady also met again with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency. They were introduced during the general officers’ ministry in Sierra Leone last year.

Bio said she is looking forward to hosting the annual Strengthening Families Conference in Freetown, Sierra Leone, next year. The interfaith event is sponsored by the Church.

“It’s a conference that will bring diverse people to our country,” she said. “As a nation, we’ll be ready to host, we’ll be ready to make sure we put everything in place that is needed.”

African delegates meet with Sister Dennis

Delegates from 16 countries across Africa meet with Sister J. Anette Dennis, center, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City on July 29, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In July, delegates from Africa visited Utah to discuss violence against women. The members of the group represented 16 different countries and several organizations that advocate for women’s rights and safety.

The delegates met with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency. They shared personal stories and highlighted the challenges they face in their work. The Church’s Africa Newsroom reported that Sister Dennis responded with sensitivity and compassion and provided them with helpful counsel about ministering.

In collaboration with Utah Global Diplomacy, the delegates also spoke with organizations in Utah that focus on preventing gender-based violence and providing victim support.

Liberia minister of foreign affairs visits Church sites in Utah

Liberia Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti, center, visits with Church representatives and others during a trip to Salt Lake City on June 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Liberia Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti visited Utah on June 27. She was joined by Da M. Tarr, Liberia’s Charge d’Affares to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a member of the Church.

While touring Welfare Square in Salt Lake City, Nyanti learned how the Church has made significant contributions to global humanitarian programs that she herself had helped initiate and expand during her time at the United Nations. She said she had no idea that the Church had donated to the programs and expressed her gratitude and appreciation.

Nyanti also learned more about how the Church focuses on promoting self-reliance through things like supporting refugees and BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

At the FamilySearch Library, a team provided her information and photographs about her family. Africa Newsroom reported that this experience was emotional for Nyanti, and she noticed the care people exhibited towards her.