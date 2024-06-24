Africa’s Strengthening Families Conference fosters ‘healthier, happier and more resilient families’

Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency; his wife, Sister Lucie Kyungu, and their daughter, Berniece, speak at the Strengthening Families Conference in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on June 21, 2024.

From June 21-22, more than 8,000 people met at the Abidjan Exhibition Center in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for the 6th annual Strengthening Families Conference hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

An estimated 250,000 also watched online throughout the world, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

The Strengthening Families Conference is an international and interfaith event bringing together experts, educators, government and community leaders, faith leaders and traditional leaders to discuss the important issues relating to families in Africa.

Representatives from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Senegal, Togo, Benin, Kenya, South Africa, United States, Ethiopia, Mali and the host country of Ivory Coast attended.

Audience members clap during the Strengthening Families Conference in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on June 21, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Representing the Church this year were four General Authority Seventies from Africa: Elder Alfred Kyungu, the second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency; Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, the second counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency; Elder D. Martin Goury and Elder I. Raymond Egbo. They were joined by Elder Tonga Sai, an Area Seventy in the Ivory Coast, and the mission leaders from the three missions in the Abidjan area.

In his introductory remarks, Elder Goury expressed his gratitude that in preparation for the conference, the Church was able to collaborate with Ivory Coast’s Ministry of Women, Families and Children — as well as other like-minded organizations in the country.

“The Strengthening Families Conference is a testament to our collective dedication to fostering healthier, happier and more resilient families,” Elder Goury said.

Elder Kyungu gave the keynote address, along with his wife, Sister Lucie Kyungu, and their daughter Berniece.

“All of society revolves around strong marriages between one man and one woman,” Elder Kyungu said. “After 26 years of marriage, I have never raised my hand against my wife. We hold family councils, and because of regular intentional communication, we have really come to know and love each other.”

‘Why improve marriage?’

Speakers and panelists used innovative approaches to help participants strengthen the family as the fundamental unit of society and to promote measures designed to strengthen marriages.

Over both days of the conference, panelists discussed many issues relating to marriage — such as communication, increasing mutual respect, handling finances, balancing time and dealing with technology.

Panelists speak on stage during the Strengthening Families Conference in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on June 21, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Spencer James, an associate professor in the School of Family Life at Brigham Young University, spoke on the importance of marriage in building strong families and communities.

“Some may ask, ‘Why improve marriage?’” he said. “The answer to that is devastatingly simple: marriage benefits children, adults, families and society at large. And marriage benefits sustainable development. There is a significant amount of research showing why marriage matters.”

The Right Reverend Jeremiah Ngumo Kiguru from Kenya said the conference came at a time in the world “when the very fabric of the institution of marriage and family is in dire need of God’s abundant grace.”

He added, “[The] time has come when all religious and faith-based institutions should engage in the redemption of the institution of marriage and family.”

Traditional leaders attend the Strengthening Families Conference in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on June 21, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The guests included His Eminence Aseid Cherif Ousmane Madani Haidara, the president of the High Islamic Council of Mali.

He thanked the Church for organizing the event and invited parents to be open, kind and loving with all their family members, saying, “We are not to be arrogant and put ourselves above the other members of our family.”

Looking forward to next year

After some of the roundtable discussions, participants talked about feeling inspired and learning new things to help their own marriages and families. Videos on the Church’s Africa West Area Facebook page highlight some of those classes and opportunities surrounding this year’s conference.

Conference participants visited with religious and community-based groups in more than 40 booths at the exhibition center. Musical performances included artists from Ivory Coast, Ghana and Nigeria.

The Sotheca traditional dance troupe performs at the Strengthening Families Conference in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on June 21, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Last year’s conference was held in Abuja, Nigeria, and had 4,000 in-person attendees. Over 200,000 individuals participated in the conference online.

Next year’s conference will be held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, as was officially announced during a meeting last month with government officials.

Sheik Salim Feika, the first lady’s chief of staff, said Sierra Leone leaders are looking forward to working with local Church leaders to plan next year’s conference.

“Both the president and first lady are aware of this great honor and anxious to participate in the planning and execution of this great conference,” Feika said. “The first lady’s priorities are women’s empowerment and the protection of our young children. The Strengthening Families Conference will be a tremendous platform to show Sierra Leone’s desire to raise strong families to God.”