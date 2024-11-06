Menu
First Presidency

First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on U.S election win

The senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints release a statement the day after the U.S. general elections

The White House is seen in Washington, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, as the presidential campaign comes to an end.
Scott Taylor

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the day after the general election in the United States:

“We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. We invite all to pray for him, other elected officers and leaders of nations around the world. Praying for those in public office is a long tradition in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Given the difficult challenges of our day, it is vital that we look to God for guidance and blessing and seek to be peacemakers in our homes and communities.

“We commend Vice President Kamala Harris for her candidacy and thank her and President Joe Biden for their public service at the nation’s highest levels. We wish them both well for the years ahead.

“May all our local, national and world leaders be blessed with wisdom and judgment as they fulfill the great public trust afforded to them.”

