First Presidency welcomes Bulgaria’s ambassador to the U.S.

The meeting at Church headquarters was one of the week’s 3 visits of Church leaders with government officials

President Russell M. Nelson greets Georgi Panayotov, ambassador of Bulgaria.
President Russell M. Nelson greets Georgi Panayotov, ambassador of Bulgaria to the United States, at the Church Administration Building on Temple Square on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Scott Taylor
By Scott Taylor

Over a period of four days this week, senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have met with three high-ranking government officials on three continents.

The meetings reflect the ongoing efforts of Church leaders connecting with government leaders — both welcoming them to Church headquarters in Salt Lake City as well as making visits while ministering worldwide.

The First Presidency speaks with the Bulgarian ambassador.
President Russell M. Nelson, left, and his counselors in the First Presidency speak with Georgi Panayotov, ambassador of Bulgaria to the United States, at the Church Administration Building on Temple Square on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the First Presidency — President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — welcomed Georgi Panayotov, ambassador of Bulgaria to the United States since May 2022, to the Church Administration Building on Temple Square.

Joining the First Presidency for the meeting was Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President Nelson visits with the Bulgarian ambassador.
President Russell M. Nelson visits with Georgi Panayotov, ambassador of Bulgaria to the United States, at the Church Administration Building on Temple Square on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The ambassador has also held various posts in Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in NATO’s foreign affairs department as well as being the Eastern European country’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

Besides meeting with the First Presidency, Panayotov’s visit to Utah included stops at Welfare Square, the FamilySearch Library, Brigham Young University and the Provo Missionary Training Center, according to a report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

A sitting portrait of Church leaders and the Bulgarian ambassador.
President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Georgi Panayotov, ambassador of Bulgaria to the United States, second from right, pause for a photo with President Dallin H. Oaks, second from left; President Henry B. Eyring, right; and Elder David A. Bednar, left, at the Church Administration Building on Temple Square on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gong and Paraguay’s president

Earlier in the week, on Monday, Nov. 11, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called on President Santiago Peña Palacios, president of the Republic of Paraguay, in the South American nation’s capital city of Asunción.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong meets with Santiago Peña, the president of Paraguay.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with Santiago Peña, the president of Paraguay, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Asunción, Paraguay. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During their meeting, according to a report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, they discussed current societal and global challenges, as well as the Church of Jesus Christ’s programs in welfare, self-reliance and humanitarian aid. In addition, they spoke about the importance of family in today’s society and the Church’s work worldwide.

Elder Gong said, “We had a very warm, informative and productive visit with His Excellency President Peña.”

The president of Paraguay looks at a family history book.
Santiago Peña, the president of Paraguay, reviews a book of his family history that was presented to him by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Asunción, Paraguay. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also, the Apostle presented the president with a book detailing his family history, prepared exclusively by the FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City.

“You cannot imagine what this means to me,” said President Peña after reviewing the book, containing a five-generation family tree and records and photos of his ancestors and the cities where they lived.

Also attending the meeting were Javier Giménez, Paraguay’s minister of industry and commerce, along with his deputy minister, Rodrigo Maluff. Elder Gong was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Gong; Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the South America South Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Inés Walker; Elder Robert Rivarola, an Area Seventy; and Carlos Cantero, the South America South Area communications director.

Church and Paraguay leaders meet in Asuncíon.
At center, Santiago Peña, president of Paraguay, and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles join their guests for a photo during their meeting together in Asunción, Paraguay, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares and a French senator

Also this week, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Paris, France, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with French Sen. Stéphane Demilly.

Elders Soares and Elder James W. McConkie III — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency who accompanied the Apostle — received a tour of the French Senate building and discussed a variety of topics with Demilly, according to a report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

A French senator and a Latter-day Saint Apostle walk outside the senate building in Paris, France.
Elder Ulisses Soares, right, walks with French Senator Stéphane Demilly, left, outside the French Senate building in Paris, France, after their meeting together on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We had a wonderful meeting with [Sen. Demilly] today,” Elder Soares said. “He is very interested in our humanitarian initiatives that we have around the world. We talked about the importance of religion, in establishing good communication among people, being peacemakers and creating a society that everybody can participate in.”

In 2022, Demilly visited Church headquarters in Salt Lake City, attending a rehearsal of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, touring Welfare Square and visiting the FamilySearch Library. He also spent time with Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, a native of Bordeaux, France.

French and Church leaders pause for a photo.
From left, Elder Franck Poznanski, Area Seventy; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; French Sen. Stéphane Demilly; Jean-Christophe Seube; and Elder James W. McConkie III pause for a photo during their tour of the French Senate building in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
