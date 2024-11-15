First Presidency welcomes Bulgaria’s ambassador to the U.S.

President Russell M. Nelson greets Georgi Panayotov, ambassador of Bulgaria to the United States, at the Church Administration Building on Temple Square on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Over a period of four days this week, senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have met with three high-ranking government officials on three continents.

The meetings reflect the ongoing efforts of Church leaders connecting with government leaders — both welcoming them to Church headquarters in Salt Lake City as well as making visits while ministering worldwide.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the First Presidency — President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — welcomed Georgi Panayotov, ambassador of Bulgaria to the United States since May 2022, to the Church Administration Building on Temple Square.

Joining the First Presidency for the meeting was Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The ambassador has also held various posts in Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in NATO’s foreign affairs department as well as being the Eastern European country’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

Besides meeting with the First Presidency, Panayotov’s visit to Utah included stops at Welfare Square, the FamilySearch Library, Brigham Young University and the Provo Missionary Training Center, according to a report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Gong and Paraguay’s president

Earlier in the week, on Monday, Nov. 11, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called on President Santiago Peña Palacios, president of the Republic of Paraguay, in the South American nation’s capital city of Asunción.

During their meeting, according to a report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, they discussed current societal and global challenges, as well as the Church of Jesus Christ’s programs in welfare, self-reliance and humanitarian aid. In addition, they spoke about the importance of family in today’s society and the Church’s work worldwide.

Elder Gong said, “We had a very warm, informative and productive visit with His Excellency President Peña.”

Also, the Apostle presented the president with a book detailing his family history, prepared exclusively by the FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City.

“You cannot imagine what this means to me,” said President Peña after reviewing the book, containing a five-generation family tree and records and photos of his ancestors and the cities where they lived.

Also attending the meeting were Javier Giménez, Paraguay’s minister of industry and commerce, along with his deputy minister, Rodrigo Maluff. Elder Gong was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Gong; Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the South America South Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Inés Walker; Elder Robert Rivarola, an Area Seventy; and Carlos Cantero, the South America South Area communications director.

Elder Soares and a French senator

Also this week, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Paris, France, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with French Sen. Stéphane Demilly.

Elders Soares and Elder James W. McConkie III — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency who accompanied the Apostle — received a tour of the French Senate building and discussed a variety of topics with Demilly, according to a report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“We had a wonderful meeting with [Sen. Demilly] today,” Elder Soares said. “He is very interested in our humanitarian initiatives that we have around the world. We talked about the importance of religion, in establishing good communication among people, being peacemakers and creating a society that everybody can participate in.”

In 2022, Demilly visited Church headquarters in Salt Lake City, attending a rehearsal of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, touring Welfare Square and visiting the FamilySearch Library. He also spent time with Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, a native of Bordeaux, France.