Bishop Budge offers 3 tools to help missionaries fulfill their purpose

PROVO, Utah — Full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have several tools to help them fulfill their purpose of inviting others to “come unto Christ,” as detailed in “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, reviewed the tools — key indicators, goals and planning, and the principle of accountability — from “Preach My Gospel,” Chapter 8 — as he spoke at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional Tuesday night, Nov. 19, in Provo, Utah.

“If understood and used appropriately,” he said, “these tools can help us focus on the things that matter most, deepen faith, sharpen focus on the missionary purpose, accelerate learning and increase joy.”

But he first reminded his listeners of the importance of repentance. “When you invite others to ‘come unto Christ,” you are in essence inviting them to change — or to repent.”

Bishop Budge used the analogy of his lifting weights, with muscles getting stronger when he does repetitions.

“Our spiritual muscles work the same way,” he said. “Each time we recognize that we have lost focus on our purpose, we can turn back to our purpose by exercising our faith to repent; each time we do, it is like a rep, and our spiritual muscles get stronger. …

“As you make a habit of repenting each day, or even multiple times a day, you can invite others to repent with greater authenticity.”

Key indicators

Bishop Budge explained how the six key indicators of conversion — reported weekly by missionaries — are carefully chosen to help them focus on the activities proven to be critical to conversion.

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks during a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

New people being taught — finding new people to teach every day.

— finding new people to teach every day. Lessons with a member participating — inviting members to lessons can foster friendships that last long after converting missionaries have been transferred.

— inviting members to lessons can foster friendships that last long after converting missionaries have been transferred. People being taught who attend sacrament meeting — underscoring the importance of always inviting others to sacrament meeting.

— underscoring the importance of always inviting others to sacrament meeting. People with a baptismal date — making specific invitations to be baptized and remembering to follow up.

— making specific invitations to be baptized and remembering to follow up. People who are baptized and confirmed — accentuating a missionary’s central purpose.

— accentuating a missionary’s central purpose. New members attending sacrament meeting — reminding that baptism is not the end, that sacrament meetings help nourish new converts and progress along the covenant path.

Goals and plans

Missionaries set numerical goals weekly for the key indicators and make plans to accomplish the goals. While some may think missionaries should focus on individuals and not numbers, Bishop Budge reminded: “Behind every number is a list of names of people to love.”

Numerical goals help one exercise faith and focus time on the things that matter most, he said, adding that the purpose of setting numerical goals “is not to make the numbers but to make disciples of you and those you teach.

“When a missionary’s goals reflect a deeply held desire to accomplish the missionary purpose, their goals and plans will have power.”

Bishop Budge added that the true purpose of goal setting and planning “is not necessarily for us to reach our goal but to help us put forth our best effort and thereby glorify God.”

Accountability

A member of the Church’s Missionary Executive Council, Bishop Budge said that while the word “accountability” sounds like “accounting,” he likes to think of another meaning for “account” — a story.

Missionaries, who are accountable to the Lord and their mission leaders, should approach the work with the idea they will account to the Lord through daily prayer and to mission leaders in weekly letters and interviews.

“Share with them the stories of your ministry, the miracles, the challenges, your successes and your struggles as you strive to bless God’s children, one by one,” he said.

“You will know that you are doing it right, when your focus is on the account, not the accounting,” he said. “I believe God is anxiously awaiting to hear from you each day. He longs to hear of your gratitude, love and cries for help. … After all, this is His work, and we are His servants. Your mission leaders feel the same.”

Rely on the Savior

Sister Lori Budge, who accompanied and spoke with her husband at the devotional, highlighted key phrases of the missionary hymn “Called to Serve.”

She also spoke of a spiritual witness she received during a time of self-doubt while she and her husband were leading the Japan Tokyo Mission a decade ago.

“I learned at that moment that I could rely on the Savior’s strength and that I couldn’t and shouldn’t try to do it on my own, but that I could and should rely on the Savior to be with me and to help me serve Him with what little I felt I had to offer.

“I learned on our mission to rely on the Atonement of Jesus Christ and His grace and His strength.”

