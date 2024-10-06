Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor of the Presiding Bishopric, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference. He explained how to be still make time for the Lord. The following is a summary of what he said.

Summary of Bishop Budge’s talk

Making quality time for the Lord is one of the challenges of this fast-paced world filled with distractions and commotion.

The Lord said, “In returning and rest shall ye be saved; in quietness and in confidence shall be your strength: and ye would not” (Isaiah 30:15).

Be still in order to hear the still voice of the Lord. Being still requires making time for the Lord, and requires letting go of doubtful and fearful hearts. “Being still is an act of faith and requires effort.”

God yearns for His children to commune with Him, but He will not force them. The gospel of Jesus Christ provides opportunities to return to Him often, including daily prayers, scripture study, the sacrament ordinance, the sabbath day and temple worship.

These can be done with mindfulness and focus.

“When our focus is less on doing and more on strengthening our covenant connection with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, I testify that each of these sacred moments will be enriched, and we will receive the guidance needed in our personal lives.”

Concentrating hearts and minds on Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and listening to the Holy Ghost will bring greater clarity, rest and strength.

Notable quotes

“Being still, however, requires more than just making time for the Lord—it requires letting go of our doubtful and fearful thoughts and focusing our hearts and minds on Him.”

“As much as He desires our attention, He will not force us to come to Him.”

“I testify that as we return often to the Lord with full purpose of heart, we will in quietness and confidence come to know Him and feel His infinite, covenantal love for us.”

Who is Bishop Budge?

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric | MATTHEW T REIER

Bishop L. Todd Budge was born on Dec. 29, 1959, in Pittsburgh, California. He married Lori Capener on Aug. 18, 1981, in the Logan Utah Temple. They are the parents of six children.

In his career in banking, Bishop Budge became the first foreigner to become president of a Japanese bank.

Bishop Budge was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2019, then as second counselor of the Presiding Bishopric a year-and-a-half later in October 2020.

What has Bishop Budge done recently?

