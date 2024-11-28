Elder Cook underscores joy, thankfulness of missionary service in Thanksgiving devotional

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — In a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Elder Quentin L. Cook underscored the joy and thanksgiving of missionary service available and enhanced through four areas of emphasis.

“You are embarking on an inspiring experience to be full-time representatives of the Savior’s Church,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaking to more than 1,300 training missionaries at the Provo MTC on Thursday morning, Nov. 28. The devotional was broadcast to the Church’s 10 other MTCs worldwide.

“On this day of Thanksgiving, we truly can rejoice and be glad as we work alongside the Savior in this sacred cause,” said Elder Cook, who was accompanied by his wife, Sister Mary Cook, who also spoke.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, share a smile together before a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

His four topics of emphasis:

“Focus on your Missionary Purpose;

“Set goals, make plans and live the principle of accountability;

“Effectively find people to teach;

“Help friends attend sacrament meeting.”

In discussing each topic, Elder Cook — who chairs the Church’s Missionary Executive Council — directed missionaries to resource material in “Preach My Gospel,” provided doctrinal and scriptural support, showed new videos exemplifying the best practices, and concluded with an invitation and promised blessings.

Thanksgiving message

Elder Cook first acknowledged the day’s holiday celebrated in the United States and quoted prophets and the Savior in his introductory message of thanksgiving.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“Truly we have much for which to be grateful,” Elder Cook said, citing the words of Amulek in Alma 34:38 that encourage to “live in thanksgiving daily, for the many mercies and blessings which he doth bestow upon you.”

The Apostle also quoted President Russell M. Nelson, who counseled in a Thanksgiving 2020 video message in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic: “Over my nine and a half decades of life, I have concluded that counting our blessings is far better than recounting our problems. No matter our situation, showing gratitude for our privileges is a fast-acting and long-lasting spiritual prescription.”

And Elder Cook taught the words of the Savior and asked the missionaries to apply the message in Doctrine and Covenants 78:17-19 to themselves: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, ye are little children, and ye have not as yet understood how great blessings the Father hath in his own hands and prepared for you;

“And ye cannot bear all things now; nevertheless, be of good cheer, for I will lead you along. The kingdom is yours and the blessings thereof are yours, and the riches of eternity are yours.

“And he who receiveth all things with thankfulness shall be made glorious; and the things of this earth shall be added unto him, even an hundred fold, yea, more.”

A missionary takes notes during a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Elder Cook added his own words of missionaries and gratitude: “You are in a unique season of your lives when you are demonstrating your love and thanks to the Lord through your service to Him and His children. Your mission can be one of the most joyful and thankful times of your life,” he taught. “Service such as this helps us gain new perspectives on the blessings and privileges we enjoy as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

‘Focus on your Missionary Purpose’

The Missionary Purpose — “Invite others to come unto Christ by helping them receive the restored gospel through faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, and enduring to the end” — is “your sacred purpose … rooted in the doctrine of Christ and should guide all that you do,” Elder Cook said.

He used Captain Moroni and the Title of Liberty as an example of how a rallying cry motivated and inspired his people to a greater purpose and cause — to defend the families, their beliefs and their love of the Lord.

Elder Cook encouraged his listeners to prepare their minds to be faithful to God, to use their purpose to focus on baptizing and confirming those they teach, to remember the “whys” of living standards, studying, finding, teaching and inviting.

Missionaries sing a hymn during a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“I invite you today, and every day of your mission, to remember your missionary purpose, why you serve, who you serve and the blessing of being part of this magnificent work.”

‘Set goals, make plans and live the principle of accountability’

Elder Cook cited from “Preach My Gospel” that goals and plans “are acts of faith” and “reflect the desires of your heart and your vision of helping yourself and others come to the Savior,” and he underscored the role of the six key indicators missionaries in goals and plans.

He likened Nephi’s experience of building a ship to setting goals and making plans, all while acting in faith and trusting in the Lord, despite challenges and obstacles.

He also encouraged missionaries to do what is in their control to influence the inspired goals and plans they make. “You will be blessed to give an accounting of your effort to the Lord and to those with whom you serve. Have joy as you give an accounting, and always remember that no effort is ever wasted.”

Sister Summer Saunders, from North Carolina, prepares to take notes before a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

And Elder Cook’s invitation: “I invite each of you to focus on your missionary purpose, by studying and applying the principles found in Preach My Gospel chapter 8, ‘Accomplish the Work Through Goals and Plans.’ As you use the key indicators of conversion set monthly, weekly, daily and even hourly goals, I promise you that the Lord will guide your efforts, just like Nephi of old, to help you accomplish His work.”

‘Effectively find people to teach’

Quoting the “Preach My Gospel” adage “nothing happens in missionary work until you find someone to teach,” Elder Cook said finding is an act of faith and love. He emphasized finding efforts involving Latter-day Saints and the Church’s media platforms.

Invited Elder Cook: “As we are continually finding people to teach and quickly helping them attend church, always with a focus on our missionary purpose, the Lord will lead us to those whom He has prepared and who are ready to make and keep sacred covenants, beginning with baptism.”

‘Help friends attend sacrament meeting’

Sacrament meeting is a particularly powerful invitation where friends can come to learn how the power of godliness is made manifest through the ordinance of the sacrament, while also feeling the fellowship of the Saints, Elder Cook taught.

“We desire these blessings to be felt and experienced by all the friends we teach, and the sooner they can experience attending church is an act of faith, and when faith is exercised, our friends see God’s power in their lives,” he said.

Added Elder Cook: “I invite you to focus on helping friends come to church in your first interaction with them. This invitation and the help you offer is a central part of your missionary purpose. It will not always be easy, and not every friend will choose to attend, but no effort is ever wasted, and you will feel God’s love and approval as you do the best you can.”

Sister Mary Cook, wife of Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

‘You can do this’

Sister Cook reminded the missionaries that they are emissaries of the Savior, “and through your demeanor, your attitude, your dress and your teachings, you influence those that you teach.”

She encouraged them to practice and perfect patience and diligence, two of the Christlike attributes that missionaries are striving to make their own.

“You can do this,” she said. “You precious missionaries have the light of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and Christ is our perfect example. ... I testify that as we reflect His love and teachings in all we do and say, we will influence not only ourselves and our companions but also those elect people we teach who are seeking for the truth.”

Missionaries sing a hymn during a Thanksgiving devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

