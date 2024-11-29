Read the First Presidency’s 2024 Christmas message

Detail from “Light of the World,” by Michael Malm, is featured as part of the 2024 First Presidency Christmas message. (Used with permission and may not be copied.)

Following is the 2024 First Presidency Christmas message, signed by President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring:

At this joyful time of year, we are grateful to celebrate with you the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.

Although He was born in humble circumstances, He is the central figure in all human history. His mission affects all who have lived and will yet live. Through His Atonement and Resurrection, He did what we could not do for ourselves: overcome death and be reconciled to our Heavenly Father.

We testify that He is the Son of the Eternal Father, who “so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). We share our witness and knowledge of this most important gift and invite you to do the same this Christmas season.

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

The First Presidency



