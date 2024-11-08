How to watch or attend First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional this year

People enter the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set its annual Christmas devotional for Sunday, Dec. 8.

The devotional will begin at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City and will include messages from general Church leaders and music by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

Details such as ticket and viewing options for the Dec. 8 devotional were published Friday, Nov. 8, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Latter-day Saints, their families, and friends are invited to participate in conversations on social media using the #ChristmasDevo.

How to get tickets

Those interested in attending the devotional in person at the Conference Center may request free tickets beginning Friday, Nov. 8. Requests will be capped at six tickets.

How to watch

Whether to gather to watch the Christmas devotional in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders. A live stream of the devotional will be available on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. MST at:

Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Gospel Stream app (English, Spanish, Portuguese and French)

Church YouTube inspiration channel

Gospel Library app

BYUtv

Various other stations and internet sites throughout the world will also carry the devotional. Those interested can check local program listings for availability in their area and see the broadcast schedule for more details.

The First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

View on demand

Recordings of the devotional may be used as part of local or family Christmas celebrations and gatherings.

Video and audio recordings of the devotional will be archived for on-demand viewing on Gospel Library and Gospel Media. Video and audio recordings in most languages, as well as text in English, Spanish and Portuguese will be available in about a week.

Last year’s Christmas devotional

The First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in 2023 included messages given by President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles’ Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy (now the Sunday School general president); and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency.