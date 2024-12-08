Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught at the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, about the meaning of Christmas and remembering the sacred nature of Jesus Christ’s role in Heavenly Father’s plan for each of His children.

“He is our Exemplar — our Advocate with the Father — and He accomplished everything necessary for us to return to the Father’s and the Son’s presence. We would be wise to follow Jesus Christ and receive the gifts that He has provided,” Elder Cook said of the Savior.

This time of year has brought memories to Elder Cook of his first Christmas away from home, when he was serving a mission in England in December 1960. He said he and his companion had opened the area of Swindon only a few months earlier. On Christmas Eve, Elder Cook and his companion, Elder Noel Luke, went to the homes of people they knew.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with his mission companion, Elder Noel Luke, while serving in England in 1960. | Screenshot from YouTube

During that evening’s visits, Elders Cook and Luke found themselves listening to Harry Secombe’s rendition of “Bless This House.” Elder Cook called the words in that moment sacred.

“Bless the people here within

“Keep them pure and free from sin

“Bless us all that we may be

“Fit O Lord to dwell with Thee.”

The words of this song, he said, seemingly came from every home in the neighborhood and helped him to recognize his role as a missionary.

“Elder Luke and I had this overwhelming feeling that we were truly emissaries of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, trying to ‘serve and bless’ our Heavenly Father’s children,” he said.

In his message, Elder Cook read from John 19:5 where Pilate presented Jesus to the people who cried for his crucifixion. In that moment, Pilate said, “Behold the man!” Likewise, Elder Cook said Christmas presents individuals an opportunity to consider the Savior and the gifts He gives.

Jesus’ birth

Elder Cook testified of the Savior’s role in the plan of salvation.

“He was chosen from the beginning for His sacred mission,” Elder Cook said.

That mission included living on earth, born of a mortal mother and our Heavenly Father, to be, as Elder Cook read from Matthew 1:23, “God with us.”

Mary holds the Baby Jesus after his birth. | Screenshot from YouTube

A perfect and sinless life

During his mortal life, the Savior experienced emotions and challenges common to others who have lived here. He overcame each of those challenges and temptations and fulfilled His mission.

“He devoted His life to the poor, the needy, the sick, and the afflicted, and the successful completion of the eternal plan for which He alone was qualified,” Elder Cook said.

Christ’s death, Resurrection and Atonement

The scriptures and words of modern prophets teach about the Savior’s Atonement. Elder Cook described it as both the greatest event and the greatest gift in the world’s history.

“The Atonement of Jesus Christ is the greatest event and gift that has ever occurred in the history of mankind,” he said. “All of us have sinned, and it is only through the Atonement of Jesus Christ that we can obtain mercy and live with God.”

The Savior’s Second Coming

In the most recent general conference, President Russell M. Nelson testified that the Savior’s Second Coming is approaching. Elder Cook read from and then reaffirmed part of President Nelson’s message.

“Christ will direct the affairs of His Church from both old Jerusalem and the New Jerusalem,” Elder Cook said.

The Savior’s coming will not be a passive event for those on the earth. It is a sacred time that requires the Lord’s followers to be ready.

“Prepare yourselves for the great day of the Lord” (Doctrine and Covenants 43:20), Elder Cook read from a revelation give to the Prophet Joseph Smith while in Kirtland, Ohio, in 1831.

Love and serve the Lord

Elder Cook’s final counsel in beholding the Lord was to love and serve the Lord. He said the way individuals demonstrate love for others and for God is part of the test of mortality.

“Our love of God and our fellow man is the ultimate test of the condition of our spirit,” he said. “If we love God, we will keep His commandments. And if we love our fellow men, we will serve them and essentially be the Savior’s hands.”