U. S. President Jimmy Carter, right, speaks in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 1978, for National Family Week, with Church President Spencer W. Kimball at left.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement on Sunday, Dec. 29, the day former U.S. President Jimmy Carter died:

“We express our deepest sympathy to the family of President Jimmy Carter and join with others in honoring his legacy of service to his country. President Carter embraced the Savior’s admonition to ‘love thy neighbor,’ leading by example in many humanitarian causes and promoting peace worldwide. He will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and devoted man of faith. We pray that the Carter family may feel comfort and peace as they reflect on President Carter’s remarkable life.”

James Earl Carter Jr. was born Oct. 1, 1924, and served a single term as the 39th U.S. president from 1977 to 1981. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100 and was the longest-lived president in U.S. history.

