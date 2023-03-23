U.S. President Jimmy Carter and President Spencer W. Kimball of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enjoy the program in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 1978. They were in the Tabernacle for National Family Week.

U.S. President Jimmy Carter visited Utah in November 1978 during National Family Week and attended an event in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, sitting next to President Spencer. W. Kimball, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Carter, now 98, was elected in 1976 as the 39th U.S. president and served a single term.

He entered home hospice care on Feb. 18 after a series of hospital stays, according to media reports.

President Jimmy Carter bows his head in reverence during the closing prayer in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 1978. | Deseret News archives

During the 1978 event, he was presented the Family Unity Award, a statuette titled “Love at Home,” from President Kimball, according to the American Presidency Project.

In his remarks, he referenced the pioneer-era song “Come, Come, Ye Saints” and the phrase “all is well” in the chorus.

“​​Only a deep faith could let the words of that song, ‘All Is Well,’ ring out,” he said as he mentioned events in the Church’s history.

He also noted the impact of the family’s strength on the country and changes he’d observed in families.

“We learned in a time of change, no matter which generation it is, that there are some things which do not change. Those things can be described as the elements of a good family — truth, unselfishness, idealism, commitment, courage, understanding, morality, security, love,” he said.

In conclusion, Carter said: “Each person’s sphere of influence need not be great. A father, a mother, a child can change the course of human history, can change the character of a community, a state, or even a nation. If we cling to those things, that should never change.

“God gave us burdens, also shoulders, so that we, working together under religious teachings that we study from different perspectives, in a nation committed to individualism and freedom and high purpose, might be successful and that you and I together might enjoy stronger families and a greater and stronger nation.”

Also in attendance from the Church’s First Presidency were President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor, and President Marion G. Romney, second counselor.

Carter’s full remarks are available on the American Presidency Project website.

Carter, his wife and a Secret Service agent also toured Temple Square in July 1990 while on a layover en route home to Georgia, according to the Church News archives. A sister missionary gave them a tour, several people stopped him for photos, and there was time for a shortened performance of “Come, Come, Ye Saints” by Tabernacle organist Clay Christianson, and for questions.