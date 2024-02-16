First Presidency meets with president and first lady of Navajo Nation

Church President Russell M. Nelson greets Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren during a visit to the Church Administration Building on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed the Navajo Nation’s president and first lady to Temple Square on Feb. 15, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and his wife, first lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, met briefly with the First Presidency — Church President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — in the Church Administration Building.

President Russell M. Nelson speaks with Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, center, and his wife, first lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, left, during a visit to the Church Administration Building on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nygren, an Arizona native, was elected 10th president of the Navajo Nation in late 2022 and is committed to bringing water, power, good roads and other basic necessities to every Navajo home, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

The Church has helped provide some of those necessities to the Navajo Nation, which covers portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, as well as other parts of the United States’ Southwest.

Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, first lady of the Navajo Nation, center, joins her husband, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, right, during a visit to the First Presidency at the Church Administration Building on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 2021, the Church helped bring water to homes in remote areas of the reservation in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona; and in 2022, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited the Westwater community in southeastern Utah, where the Church was helping provide electricity.

At that time, Elder Uchtdorf compared the work of the different partners on the Westwater project with the work of the worldwide Church in trying to follow the Savior’s example. “By focusing on the one and being our brother’s keeper, we strengthen and unite divided communities and help to make the world a better place,” he said.

