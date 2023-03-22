The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ video “Rise” shares how “because of Him, you can rise above anything.”

A new video released in March on the Church’s Come Unto Him YouTube channel shares a message of hope and encouragement for this Easter season. Also, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is streaming “He Is Risen: A Special Easter Celebration,” along with other Easter music and performances.

Find ways to do a day-by-day celebration of Holy Week and a video about John 3:17.

Video: John 3:17

Many people share the well-known John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

“But what if we kept going to John 3:17?” asks the narrator in an Easter video on the Church’s Come Unto Christ YouTube channel.

Because then, it would be clear that Jesus Christ came to the world to make forgiveness and healing possible.

Day-by-day guide for Holy Week

Holy Week is celebrated as the week prior to Easter starting with Palm Sunday.

Here are several day-by-day guides for studying the last week of the Savior’s mortal life.

“Making Easter a Time To Remember the Savior” in the April 2023 Liahona has daily devotionals with suggestions for scriptures, art and music.

The Easter lesson in “Come, Follow Me — For Individuals and Families” for the New Testament in 2023 has a daily guide with scriptures and suggested Bible Videos. The lesson also includes ways to find Easter music, images of Jesus Christ in the Gospel Library and “The Living Christ: The Testimony of the Apostles.”

Easter.ComeuntoChrist.org has a day-by-day overview with scriptures and a question to ponder.

Video: ‘Rise’

The video, titled “Rise,” shows people in various challenging circumstances, including those who are grieving the loss of a loved one and those battling addiction, despair and self-doubt. It ends with the empty tomb.

“Jesus rose from the dead, because of Him you can rise above anything,” the narration states.

In February, the First Presidency announced in a letter that for Easter Sunday on April 9, worship services of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be sacrament meetings only and are to center on the Savior.

Tabernacle Choir: ‘He Is Risen’

“He Is Risen: A Special Easter Celebration” is available for on-demand streaming through the Tabernacle Choir’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The hourlong program begins with Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” and “That Easter Day with Joy Was Bright.” After “How Great the Wisdom and the Love,” young adults from Africa, Latin America, the Philippines and the United States give readings of the New Testament accounts of the Resurrection.

Other songs include: “Unfold, Ye Portals” from Charles Gounod’s ”The Redemption”; Ryan Murphy’s arrangement of “In the Garden”; Wilberg’s arrangement of “He Is Risen”; “And What Is It We Shall Hope For?” from “The Redeemer” and arranged by former Tabernacle organist Robert Cundick; Wilberg’s “Tree of Life” and “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling”; and “Worthy Is the Lamb That Was Slain” from Handel’s “Messiah.” (The program, with the words to “He Is Risen” is available to view and download from the Tabernacle Choir’s website.)

It was first performed by the choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble in 2019 and streamed again in 2021.

Languages: On the choir’s YouTube channel, translations through subtitles (closed captioning) or overdubbing will be available in two dozen languages. Click on the gear icon (next to the “closed caption” icon) to select the appropriate language. Currently, those include Albanian, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, Greek, Hungarian, Icelandic, Macedonian, Maltese, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian and Swedish.

Other Easter music and videos: Easter playlists for Spotify, YouTube and Gospel Library, and links to listen to or watch their performance of Handel's "Messiah" and other resources are online at TheTabernacleChoir.org/Easter.

