Elder Soares makes the case for compassion at International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the opening reception of the 2025 International Religious Freedom Summit, held at the House of the Americas in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke on the importance of religious freedom in building peaceful societies during the International Religious Freedom Summit opening reception in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 3.

In his remarks, Elder Soares said peace requires dialogue and action to protect it and spread it throughout society.

He added: “Protecting human rights is crucial for preserving peace. … As religious, government and community leaders, it is our responsibility to strongly support the protection of human rights worldwide.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles mingles with guests on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at the Hilton in Washington, D.C. Elder Soares participated in a Q&A with Baptist Pastor Bob Roberts Jr. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The multiday summit included speakers from around the world, representing dozens of faith traditions, with the goal of advancing international religious freedom for all. Elder Soares gave two speeches at the event and participated in one question-and-answer session with the Global Faith Forum on Monday.

Human dignity

During a keynote address on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Elder Soares said his heart goes out to all who face various forms of persecution, including religious persecution.

“People of faith have long faced persecution, from discrimination to atrocities like genocide,” he said. “However, history doesn’t have to repeat itself. Whether we let our violent past shape our future is up to us.”

Any discussion of how to treat one another must begin with human dignity, according to Elder Soares, who defined human dignity as the foundation of all human rights.

Related Story Read more religious freedom coverage in the Church News

“Societies thrive when both law and culture recognize, respect and protect the inherent value of every person,” he said. “Dignity is a universal birthright. Everyone has dignity simply by being human, regardless of religion, race, gender or nationality. While cultural and religious differences enrich our shared humanity, they do not affect our dignity.”

Elder Soares reminded that it wasn’t until after World War II when leaders from different nations, religions and political systems came together to set universal human rights. Among these are life, liberty, security, equal protection under the law and freedom of thought, speech and religion.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 International Religious Freedom Summit at the Washington Hilton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We often take such rights for granted as if they have always been around and always will be around,” Elder Soares said. “These rights speak for themselves but cannot defend themselves. That is our task. I believe our rights come from God but that the care of those rights is up to us.”

The protection of these sacred rights depends upon a society of people who prioritize cooperation and compassion, according to Elder Soares.

A call for compassion

“Compassion enables us to see a reflection of ourselves in one another — our dreams, hopes and triumphs as well as our fears, our worries and our suffering,” Elder Soares said.

He told the summit that without compassion, all are merely strangers and foreigners; but with compassion, one can see others with new eyes, as brothers and sisters. He defined compassion as going beyond tolerance, working to understand and engage with those who are different.

“It should be the driving force behind our shared efforts for conscience and religious freedom,” he said. “Compassion must not just be an ideal but a practice we nurture through daily actions, guiding our advocacy for greater religious freedom worldwide.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets an attendee of the 2025 International Religious Freedom Summit at the Washington Hilton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

The need for religion

Elder Soares said the idea of compassion is deeply embedded in the fabric of religion.

“However, the impact of religion goes beyond compassion,” he said. “I believe lasting religious freedom is rooted in religious principles that foster moral individuals, encourage peace and promote service to vulnerable communities. Religious freedom matters because religion itself is important.”

Religion offers a framework for people to find meaning, belonging and identity, according to Elder Soares. He pointed to a sociological study titled “American Grace,” which found that religious observance is linked to higher civic involvement.

“Striving to live a spiritual life broadens our perspective and uplifts our struggles,” Elder Soares said. “The great religions shield us from despair and feelings of insignificance.”

In conclusion, Elder Soares said that when governments support religious liberty, they strengthen their nations as a whole.

“The fight for religious freedom is much more than protecting the right to worship; it is about preserving the dignity, compassion and respect that all people deserve,” he said.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy, greet a guest during a lunch at the U.S. Institute for Peace in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the opening reception of the 2025 International Religious Freedom Summit, held at the House of the Americas in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints