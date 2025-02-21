Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional in São Paulo, Brazil, on Feb. 14, 2025.

Standing at a pulpit in São Paulo, Brazil, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looked out into a meetinghouse packed with youth and their parents and emphasized the immeasurable importance of missionary work.

“Missionary work is so important in this dispensation,” he said at the devotional. “This is how people know us. They know us by the sight of missionaries walking on the street.”

As part of his recent ministry to Brazil, Elder Stevenson spoke with the youth Thursday, Feb. 13. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson; Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Lynette Cook; and Elder Joni L. Koch, General Authority Seventy and Brazil Area president, and his wife, Sister Michele Koch. Elder Stevenson was in Brazil for two weekends in mid-February and presided at several leadership meetings.

In her message, Sister Stevenson spotlighted four returned missionaries who served under the direction of the Stevensons when they were mission leaders in the Japan Nagoya Mission, with the five present at the devotional. “What a blessing to have them and to see them now, disciples of Christ, after these missions,” she beamed.

During a youth devotional in São Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 13, 2025, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared this picture of when he opened his full-time mission call to Fukuoka, Japan, as a young adult.

Following his wife, Elder Stevenson recounted his own experience as a young missionary. Elder Stevenson spoke about when he opened his call to serve as a missionary in Fukuoka, Japan.

“I remember the day this happened,” he said.

“Even though I had always planned to serve a mission, I remember the moment when I began the application. It got very real then. I thought, ‘OK ... should I do this?’ And I took a step forward. I was nervous, but I moved forward. I’m so glad that that happened to me.”

Continuing on, Elder Stevenson shared a picture of himself as a missionary in the Provo Missionary Training Center promptly before heading to Japan.

Speaking to the youth about their own missionary journey, he advised them not to worry but also to start their preparation now.

“There will be someone every step of the way for you,” he counseled.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared this photo of his final day in the mission with youth in São Paulo, Brazil, during a devotional Feb. 13, 2025. | Screenshot from Youtube

Finally, Elder Stevenson shared a picture of his last day in the mission field. At the time, he was serving in Sasebo, Japan.

“I remember this day very clearly. ... I got on the train, sat on the chair, put my head down and cried all the way to the mission home,” he said with a reminiscent smile.

Reflecting on his experience, he said: “I’m so grateful for the privilege I had to serve.”

In answering, “What can these prospective missionaries do to prepare for a mission?” Elder Stevenson said he felt prompted to speak on the value of the covenant path and lifelong discipleship.

A choir of prospective missionaries sing at a devotional in São Paulo, Brazil, on Feb. 14, 2025, where Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“So when we think of missionary service, think about being a disciple of Jesus Christ for your whole life,” he said.

How does one find discipleship of Jesus Christ? Elder Stevenson suggested five actions:

Develop a testimony of the Book of Mormon. “You can all do this,” he said, gesturing to the youth in the room. He invited them to have more screen time in the Book of Mormon than in social media. Perform temple ordinances and maintain a temple recommend. “You have a recommend. That is a beautiful blessing allowing you to perform ordinances in the temple,” taught Elder Stevenson. “Cherish your recommend. Hold it closely, and use it when you can.” Prepare spiritually to receive a patriarchal blessing. “A patriarchal blessing will give you guidance. It will help you make decisions in your life,” promised Elder Stevenson, who counseled the youth to talk to parents and leaders about receiving their blessing. Partake of the sacrament weekly. “We have the chance to partake of the sacrament each week in sacrament meeting,” he said. “So rather than thinking, ‘I have to attend sacrament meeting, I have to go to church each week,’ think about the blessing of partaking of the sacrament that comes as you attend church each week.” Study the “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet. “Think of this as a protection for you,” he advised.

In closing his remarks, Elder Stevenson left listeners with counsel and a promise: “I can promise you that your service will bless many other people, and as you bless the lives of many other people, it will bless you. It will help you become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” he testified. “I bless you that you will know. And that you will know that missionary service will bless your lives and the lives of others.”