Elder Stevenson highlights blessings of courage, covenant-keeping with Christ, during ministry in Central Europe Area

Recently, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, stood on the limestone outcropping known as Mars Hill in Athens, Greece, surrounded by full-time missionaries serving in the Bulgaria/Greece Mission.

In a video posted to his social media accounts on Oct. 27, the modern Apostle explained that Mars Hill was where the ancient apostle Paul testified of a living God and a resurrected Jesus Christ.

“This is exactly what these missionaries are doing who are serving here in Greece,” Elder Stevenson said. “They too are sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with the people of Greece.”

Today, many people are going away from organized religion. However, “wonderful, young Latter-day Saints” are choosing to serve full-time missions, Elder Stevenson said. “And so I give my commendations to these young missionaries and the 72,000 missionaries around the world who are serving to invite people to receive the gospel of Jesus Christ. For this, we are deeply grateful.”

Elder Stevenson’s visit to historic Mars Hill was just one facet of a 10-day ministry to four countries in central Europe in October. From Oct. 17-27, Elder Stevenson offered counsel, instruction and encouragement to Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy. Throughout his ministry visit, Elder Stevenson’s messages highlighted the blessings of conversion, courage and covenant keeping with Jesus Christ, according to a news release on the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

Elder Stevenson in The Netherlands

Elder Stevenson began his ministry in the Netherlands by meeting with missionaries from the Belgium/Netherlands Mission.

He encouraged them to find courage and joy in sharing the gospel, even when faced with challenges. “You can have the confidence of the Lord and feel joy, even though the circumstances might be difficult,” Elder Stevenson said.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional while ministering in the Netherlands on Oct. 19 and 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with local Church members during a ministry in the Netherlands on Oct. 19 and 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson was accompanied Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency, and Elder Joep Boom, an Area Seventy from the Netherlands.

In meetings with local leaders and stake conferences, the visiting Apostle and Elder Gerard emphasized the importance of and joy to be found in living as covenant people.

After a conference in The Hague — the capital of the Netherlands — Elder Stevenson invited youth to meet him and Sister Stevenson.

He concluded his time in the country by visiting the nearby The Hague Netherlands Temple, where he also met with members and leaders, encouraging them to press forward in their faith and commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

From left: Elder Jack N. Gerard from the Europe Central Area presidency, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Joep Boom, Area Seventy, meet with local Church members and missionaries in the Netherlands on Oct. 19 and 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson in Greece/Bulgaria

Elder James W. McConkie III, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency, who accompanied Elder Stevenson to Bulgaria and Greece, said it was easy to imagine Elder and Sister Stevenson as mission leaders. (The two served as leaders of the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2004 to 2007.)

“The Stevensons took questions, gave training, offered testimony and lifted the missionaries’ faith,” Elder McConkie told the Church News. “Their genuine love and interest was evident from beginning to end.”

The Church is just beginning to grow in places like Greece and Bulgaria, Elder McConkie said. Many members are first-generation pioneers. “We admire them, their courage and their faith. They work to build the kingdom and to bless their families in places that feel distant from the larger body of Saints.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, meet with local Church members in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder James W. McConkie III from the Europe Central Area presidency meets with missionaries in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in those countries, Elder and Sister Stevenson ministered to these pioneers in both word and deed, Elder McConkie said.

Besides meeting with missionaries on Mars Hill, Elder Stevenson also conducted meetings with members, local leaders and missionaries in Bulgaria.

“I know that the members in Greece and Bulgaria felt recognized, cared for, loved and heard. There was a wonderful spirit in both member meetings,” Elder McConkie said.

Elder Stevenson in Italy

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Lesa Stevenson meet with 101-year-old Rosaria Valenti, a longtime Latter-day Saint, at her home in Bari, Italy, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Rosaria Valenti, a beloved and longtime member of the Church in Bari, Italy, recently celebrated her 101st birthday. While visiting Bari, a city in southeastern Italy, Elder and Sister Stevenson met with Sister Valenti to honor her lifelong dedication to the gospel. The two presented her with flowers, and Elder Stevenson offered to give her a priesthood blessing.

“The love and humility with which Elder Stevenson ministered to all of our members in Italy will remain etched in their minds and hearts forever as a wondrous example of discipleship,” commented Elder Ruben V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe Central Area. “I have had the unique privilege to witness his personal and individual ministry, not only to congregations but to the ‘one.’”

In Rome, Elder Stevenson addressed a gathering of missionaries and Church leaders, focusing on the joy of service and the importance of strengthening the Church across Italy.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with missionaries at the Rome Italy Temple grounds on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

