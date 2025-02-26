Elder Bednar teaches about covenants, grace in Europe and Middle East

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president of the Europe Central Area of the Church, engage with a missionary at an Istanbul district conference, held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently visited members in several European and Middle Eastern countries as part of a multination ministry.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, and other Church leaders, including Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president of the Church’s Europe Central Area, and his wife, Sister Fabiana Alliaud, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Turkey

In Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, Feb. 16, Elder Bednar presided over a special district conference. He offered counsel on living as disciples of Jesus Christ and the power that comes from making and keeping covenants with God.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president of the Europe Central Area of the Church, speak with a missionary at the Istanbul district conference in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday, Feb. 16. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“As we make covenants with God, we can be blessed with a distinct and powerful love through a covenant connection with Him and His Son,” Elder Bednar said. “We are changed by Heavenly Father as we receive His power through that covenant connection. We are never alone and never need to rely solely on our own strength. He inspires and sustains us to become better.”

He also told those gathered that the Church is a body of believers, united in Christ and committed to following Him.

“The Church is not a museum,” he said. “It is not just a place to come on Sunday and sit and listen to someone speaking from the pulpit. The Church is a laboratory where we practice living the gospel of Jesus Christ with each other.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the Istanbul district conference on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Bednar spoke of the contributions of the members in Turkey.

“Even if you are the only member in your family, in your city or in your country, you will be supported by God and Jesus Christ and will lay a foundation of a great work,” she said.

Germany

The Bednars' ministry included a return to Germany, where Elder Bednar served as a young missionary, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“Any time we have assignments or opportunities that bring us to Germany, I remember and reflect on my service as a young man — a formative and pivotal time in my life," Elder Bednar said. “I have always loved the German people. To come back for me is a joy — every time."

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holds up a heart sign to youth and young single adults during a devotional in Berlin Germany, accompanied by Elder Jack N. Gerard of the Europe Central Presidency on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Added Sister Bednar: “It is always a blessing to be with members of the Church.”

In Berlin on Friday, Feb. 14, Elder Bednar talked about the commandment to “be ye therefore perfect” ( Matthew 5:48 ) during a young single adult devotional.

He acknowledged this commandment “causes some anxiety among members of the Church” but said that is because of a misinterpretation of the commandment.

“In modern language, we think the word ‘perfect’ means ‘perform without errors,’” Elder Bednar said. “That is not what it means in the scriptural context. It means ‘be ye therefore complete, as your Father in Heaven is complete.’”

Elder Bednar said he thinks about the word “complete” by imagining an apple tree in the spring. It has blossoms but no apples. Then if there is sunlight, water and nutrients, the blossom turns into a tiny bud, which then turns into a mature apple.

“But who are the gardeners?” Elder Bednar said. “The Father and the Son. And we are connected to Them by covenant. They are the source of the nutrients.”

He continued: “With His grace and with His help, incrementally and gradually, there is very steady growth — just like the bud that becomes an apple over time.”

Cyprus

During a devotional in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 20, Elder Bednar testified that “the power of godliness provides us with strength, capacity and grace beyond our own — and we are enabled to do things we could never otherwise do.”

He added: “If I had the wish of my heart, I would look into your eyes and I would say the Lord Jesus Christ made these blessings possible for you individually — you. Please do not deflect it to somebody else. Do not say, ‘It does not apply to me.’”

Elder Bednar reflected on the ministry of the ancient apostle Paul — who also taught the gospel of Jesus Christ in Cyprus — by quoting 2 Corinthians 12:10.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves to members who came to a devotional in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Paul taught, ‘When I am weak, then am I strong,’” Elder Bednar said. “Serving as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve is overwhelming. And certainly I feel weak. I think I relate to Paul in that regard. When we recognize our own limitations and our own lack of capacity, then we are absolutely, totally dependent on the Lord and His Spirit to perform our duties.”

Elder Bednar said to be in the place where Paul proclaimed the gospel was a remarkable experience.