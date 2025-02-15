Children learn about sharing Jesus’ love through service in February Friend to Friend with Elder Bednar, Primary general presidency

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, meet with a Primary class in Salt Lake City to talk about service during the Friend to Friend event airing on Feb. 15, 2025.

As a Primary class in Salt Lake City learned how to plan, invite and serve, they learned more about their capacity to share Jesus Christ’s love through service.

The Valiant-age class counseled with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, before and after their service activity.

“The whole point of service is to help us bless other people, because that is what Jesus did,” Elder Bednar told the children. “And if we are His disciples, we should be looking for opportunities to serve and bless other people.”

Their experience was featured in the Friend to Friend broadcast Saturday, Feb. 15, which included the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and two young hosts, who used songs, pictures, puppets and a craft to teach children about service.

Welcome and invitation from the Primary general presidency

The episode began with the Primary general presidency — President Susan H. Porter ; Sister Amy A. Wright , first counselor; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning , second counselor — welcoming children and friends from around the world.

“We love you,” said President Porter, explaining that those watching would learn about “the blessings that can come as we share the love of Jesus through service.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right, welcome children to the Friend to Friend broadcast on Feb. 15, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

Said Sister Wright: “We are so happy you are joining today. It is wonderful to be here with you as we explore how we can share the love of Jesus Christ through service.”

Sister Browning spoke about how beginning this year, every Primary in the Church is invited to plan a service activity . “You may be invited to help plan it,” she said. “You can invite your friends and neighbors. As you watch, think about what needs you see in your neighborhood that can bless the lives of children just like you.”

Throughout the episode, bird puppets named Louie and Gilbert — returning from previous Friend to Friend events — interacted with child hosts Millie Ferreira and Victor Batista and as they also learned how to plan, invite and serve.

Counseling together and making a plan

From left, Batgerel Bat-Orkhon, Patrick Genda, Marcus Reza, Thiago Reza, Haolin Yang, Grace Anderson and Lucy Howcroft speak with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Susan Bednar during the filming of the February Friend to Friend broadcast, which aired on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first time the Valiant class met with Elder Bednar and Sister Bednar, they spoke about service and what they have done for others. The children talked about helping others at school with their homework, helping their mothers clean the house and teaching other children how to play soccer.

“What do you like about serving?” Elder Bednar asked.

Thiago Reza responded: “I like helping people understand and know that we care — that I care about them.”

Others in the class talked about how they feel happy when they serve other people and see their smiles because they like serving the Lord and being helpful.

Batgerel “Batuka” Bat-Orkhon said, “I like serving because I feel good inside that I helped someone and I feel proud that I made them happy.”

To that, Sister Bednar responded, “It is a good thing to feel, isn’t it?”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, meet with a Primary class in Salt Lake City to talk about service during the Friend to Friend event airing on Feb. 15, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

Elder Bednar asked the class to identify a group service project that they could then plan and organize together. He invited them to work with their Primary teacher to identify the right people they could try to help.

“It is wonderful to serve individuals,” he said. “It is also incredible to organize and work together to serve other people.”

Sister Bednar told them how much she loved the simple examples they gave of how they liked to serve others. “I hope that you will always pray for the gift of the Holy Ghost to help you see the needs of other people.”

Inviting and serving

A video montage showed the Primary class making invitations for their service activity and handing them to the young men and young women in their ward as well as friends, family and neighbors. The children’s planned service included cleaning a local park and collecting school supplies for their elementary school.

On the day of the service activity, everyone gathered with rakes and garbage bags at a park to get to work. The children worked alongside youth and adults, and Louie and Gilbert were there as well.

Members of a Primary class and their friends, family and neighbors gather to begin raking leaves in a Salt Lake City park during a service activity featured in the Friend to Friend broadcast on Feb. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Haolin Yang from the Primary class said, “When all these people showed up, it made me feel good that everyone will be joining to help clean up the park that helps the community.”

Batuka said, “It felt good because a lot of people cared about the park and they liked serving.”

The children then were shown inside their chapel drawing pictures and cards and putting school supplies into bags. Then they loaded vehicles with the supplies.

Batgerel Bat-Orkhon and Grace Anderson organize school supplies as part of a service activity shown in the Friend to Friend broadcast on Feb. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Service as disciples of Jesus Christ

When the children met again with Elder Bednar and Sister Bednar, they talked about how they planned together. The children each gave ideas and discussed what the community’s needs were and what tools they had available to them.

When Elder Bednar asked them about what they learned, Lucy Howcroft said service ”could be something simple and still be fun.”

The children mentioned how they learned things from the others who showed up to help and how they felt good about what they were doing. They also joked about how having donuts and hot chocolate was a fun part of the activity.

Thiago said, “I know that God thanks us because we did something good to help His children.”

To which Elder Bednar replied: “When you are serving other people, you are serving God (Mosiah 2:17). Sometimes the best reward of serving someone else is that they do not know who did it. You are not serving so that people will tell you that you are wonderful. You serve because that is what Jesus would do.”

While they may not have received any praise or applause for their service, Batuka said that they were actually getting credit because other people could enjoy the cleaner park.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, stand with a Primary class in Salt Lake City during the filming of the upcoming Friend to Friend event streaming on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Bednar bore her testimony to the children at the end of their conversation. “I know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, and I know that we have a Heavenly Father who loves us, that Jesus truly is our Savior and our Redeemer, and He served just like you do.”

Elder Bednar closed with his witness that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.

“I know He is our Savior and our Redeemer. I witness that He lives, He is resurrected. And I witness that He and His Father appeared to Joseph Smith, and that was the beginning of the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and His Church to the earth again. And the purpose of that Restoration is so that we can learn from and follow Jesus and become more like Him.”

He told the children that he loved them, and he thanked them for what they helped everyone learn through their service project.

A music video and paper craft

A music video in the Friend to Friend episode featured children singing “ Holding Hands Around the World ” in several languages.

The singing began with images of one or two children at a time, then it grew to include several. In the end, the video merged with the children’s choir singing that song during the October 2024 general conference .

Images of children singing "Holding Hands Around the World" are superimposed over the children's choir from October 2024 general conference in a music video shown during the Friend to Friend broadcast on Feb. 15, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

Then, Millie and Victor taught the Primary general presidency how to make a paper craft , as they talked about what they learned from Elder and Sister Bednar’s testimonies and the children’s experiences with the service activity.

Sister Wright said that the wonderful thing about service is that it goes both ways as far as the blessings are concerned. “We bless the lives of others that we serve, and then our lives are blessed in return.”

Added Sister Browning, “I think our Savior is always happy and pleased with us when we choose to serve others.”

When they were done folding, tracing and cutting the paper, they held them up to show the shape of a chain of people holding hands.

The Primary general presidency joins hosts Millie Ferreira and Victor Batista in making a paper craft during the Friend to Friend airing Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

President Porter said it was just like the song they just sang about children holding hands all around the world.

“I love knowing that we are all children of God, and He loves each one of us and He wants us to help one another,” she said. “I know that when we invite friends to gather to serve others, we will feel the Spirit because we know that we are doing Heavenly Father’s work. We are following Jesus' example of bringing His love and His joy to others.”

How to use the February 2025 Friend to Friend

The episode is available to watch on ChurchofJesusChrist.org or on the three Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:

This episode will be available in Gospel Library in Albanian, American Sign Language, Cantonese, Cebuano, Chinese, Czech, English, Danish, Dutch, European Portuguese, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Tagalog, Tongan and Ukrainian.

The full episode or portions can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about their capacity to share the love of Jesus with others.

