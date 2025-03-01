Here’s how President Nelson has testified of the Articles of Faith as Prophet

President Russell M. Nelson, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in his office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015. He was set apart as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018.

“A treasure-house of truth” — that’s what then- Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called the Articles of Faith in 2004.

Speaking on the subject of religious roots, he testified of the truths found within the 13 belief statements first printed in the Times and Seasons on March 1, 1842.

This timeless document started when Joseph Smith, in response to a request for information about Latter-day Saint doctrines and history, wrote a letter to John Wentworth, editor of the Chicago Democrat newspaper. The Prophet’s “ Wentworth Letter ” included a brief history of the Church and ended with what would later be known as the Articles of Faith.

Joseph declared in his letter that “the truth of God will go forth boldly, nobly and independent,” a prophecy that rings true time and again as believers — from Apostles to Primary children — both internalize the Articles of Faith and share them with the world.

Today marks 183 years since these simple yet profound statements were first published.

Here’s what now-President Nelson has said as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to add his witness to Joseph Smith’s 1842 declarations.

A 7-foot-by-5-foot stained glass window in the Palmyra New York Temple depicts Joseph Smith's First Vision. | Willie Holdman

1. The Godhead

We believe in God, the Eternal Father, and in His Son, Jesus Christ, and in the Holy Ghost. — Articles of Faith 1:1

“Our Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son Jesus Christ are ready to bless you. It is my promise that They will not forsake you. When life feels difficult or even impossible, remember what you have been promised in scripture : Through Christ, you can do all things!”

— Social media post , October 2023

2. Agency and Accountability

We believe that men will be punished for their own sins, and not for Adam’s transgression. — Articles of Faith 1:2

“Repentance is the key to avoiding misery inflicted by traps of the adversary. The Lord does not expect perfection from us at this point in our eternal progression. But He does expect us to become increasingly pure. Daily repentance is the pathway to purity, and purity brings power. Personal purity can make us powerful tools in the hands of God.”

—“ We Can Do Better and Be Better ,” April 2019 general conference

3. Atonement of Christ

We believe that through the Atonement of Christ, all mankind may be saved, by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the Gospel. — Articles of Faith 1:3

“Without our Redeemer’s infinite Atonement, not one of us would have hope of ever returning to our Heavenly Father. Without His Resurrection, death would be the end. Our Savior’s Atonement made eternal life a possibility and immortality a reality for all.”

—“ Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives ,” April 2018 general conference

4. Principles of the gospel

We believe that the first principles and ordinances of the Gospel are: first, Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ; second, Repentance; third, Baptism by immersion for the remission of sins; fourth, Laying on of hands for the gift of the Holy Ghost. — Articles of Faith 1:4

“When you and I also enter that path, we have a new way of life. We thereby create a relationship with God that allows Him to bless and change us. The covenant path leads us back to Him. If we let God prevail in our lives, that covenant will lead us closer and closer to Him. All covenants are intended to be binding. They create a relationship with everlasting ties.”

—“ The Everlasting Covenant ,” Liahona, October 2022

Church President Russell M. Nelson stands with his counselors — President Dallin H. Oaks, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, right — during his first public address as President of the Church in January 2018. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

5. Called of God

We believe that a man must be called of God, by prophecy, and by the laying on of hands by those who are in authority, to preach the Gospel and administer in the ordinances thereof. — Articles of Faith 1:5

“When a President of the Church passes away, there is no mystery about who is next called to serve in that capacity. There is no electioneering and no campaigning, but only the quiet workings of a divine plan of succession — put in place by the Lord Himself.”

— President Nelson’s first public address as President of the Church , January 2018

6. Organization of the Church

We believe in the same organization that existed in the Primitive Church, namely, apostles, prophets, pastors, teachers, evangelists, and so forth. — Articles of Faith 1:6

“The Lord Jesus Christ, whose Church this is, appoints prophets and apostles to communicate His love and teach His laws. ... It is precisely because we do care deeply about all of God’s children that we proclaim His truth. We may not always tell people what they want to hear. Prophets are rarely popular. But we will always teach the truth.”

—“ The Love and Laws of God ,” Brigham Young University devotional, September 2019

7. Spiritual gifts

We believe in the gift of tongues, prophecy, revelation, visions, healing, interpretation of tongues, and so forth. — Articles of Faith 1:7

“I urge you, with all the hope of my heart, to pray to understand your spiritual gifts — to cultivate, use and expand them, even more than you ever have. You will change the world as you do so.”

— Social media post , October 2018

8. Scriptures

We believe the Bible to be the word of God as far as it is translated correctly; we also believe the Book of Mormon to be the word of God. — Articles of Faith 1:8

“As a companion scripture to the Bible, the Book of Mormon testifies that all human beings are sons and daughters of a loving Father in Heaven, that He has a divine plan for our lives, and that His Son, Jesus Christ, speaks today as well as in days of old.”

—“ The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ : A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World,” April 2020

Latter-day Saints believe both the Bible and the Book of Mormon to be the word of God. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

9. Revelation

We believe all that God has revealed, all that He does now reveal, and we believe that He will yet reveal many great and important things pertaining to the Kingdom of God. — Articles of Faith 1:9

“One of the things the Spirit has repeatedly impressed upon my mind since my new calling as President of the Church is how willing the Lord is to reveal His mind and will. The privilege of receiving revelation is one of the greatest gifts of God to His children. Through the manifestations of the Holy Ghost, the Lord will assist us in all our righteous pursuits.”

—“ Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives ,” April 2018 general conference

10. Gathering of Israel

We believe in the literal gathering of Israel and in the restoration of the Ten Tribes; that Zion (the New Jerusalem) will be built upon the American continent; that Christ will reign personally upon the earth; and, that the earth will be renewed and receive its paradisiacal glory. — Articles of Faith 1:10

“In a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. So today I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ. I call upon you to help gather scattered Israel and to prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. I call upon you to talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ and rejoice in Christ.”

—“ The Lord Jesus Christ Will Come Again ,” October 2024 general conference

11. Religious tolerance

We claim the privilege of worshiping Almighty God according to the dictates of our own conscience, and allow all men the same privilege, let them worship how, where, or what they may. — Articles of Faith 1:11

“The differences in doctrine are real. They are important. But they are not nearly as important as things we have in common — our concern for human suffering, our desire for and the importance of religious liberty for all of society, and the importance of building bridges of friendship instead of building walls of segregation.”

—Meeting between President Nelson and Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 2019

12. Obeying the law

We believe in being subject to kings, presidents, rulers, and magistrates, in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law. — Articles of Faith 1:12

“In every country, this Church teaches its members to honor, obey and sustain the law. We teach the importance of the family, of being good parents and exemplary citizens.”

—“ Go Forward in Faith ,” April 2020 general conference

Christ calls Peter and Andrew to follow Him, in “Calling of the Fishermen” by Harry Anderson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

13. Becoming Christlike

We believe in being honest, true, chaste, benevolent, virtuous, and in doing good to all men; indeed, we may say that we follow the admonition of Paul—We believe all things, we hope all things, we have endured many things, and hope to be able to endure all things. If there is anything virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy, we seek after these things. — Articles of Faith 1:13

“Today, I am asking us to interact with others in a higher, holier way. Please listen carefully. ‘If there is anything virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy’ that we can say about another person — whether to his face or behind her back — that should be our standard of communication.”

—“ Peacemakers Needed ,” April 2023 general conference

