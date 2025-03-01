Elder Bednar and President Porter minister in the Middle East

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks with the media at the International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

During a multination ministry to parts of Europe and the Middle East, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined in a celebration marking the 10-year humanitarian collaboration between the Church and the Sikh temple of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The celebration took place in Dubai on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Elder Bednar first met the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara chair and vice chair several years ago and has developed a close bond with the husband and wife, Dr. Surender Singh Kandhari and Dr. Bubbles Kandhari.

“This collaboration has enabled me to have two close and dear friends that I never could have imagined I would meet,” Elder Bednar said during the event.

The humanitarian work at the Sikh temple — called a gurudwara — includes serving weekly meals to anyone, regardless of their religious belief, who walks into the temple.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Susan Bednar, pose for a photo with Dr. Bubbles Kandhari and Dr. Surender Singh Kandhari, chairs of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, during the 10-year celebration of their humanitarian collaboration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Over the years, we have contributed to that undertaking, and so tonight we are celebrating how it has grown,” Elder Bednar said. “And as much has been accomplished in the previous 10 years, the best is yet to come.”

Surrender Singh Kandhari said they often serve more than 30,000 meals a week, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“I am really grateful to Almighty God for giving us this opportunity to have a partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Kandhari said.

Elder Bednar was joined by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, for the celebration.

Tolerance award

In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Elder Bednar, on behalf of the Church, received the Award of Tolerance from the International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance during the organization’s conference on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Elder Bednar said he believes the conference “recognized that we [as a Church] are trying to do what President [Russell M.] Nelson has taught. We are trying to be peacemakers, and we are trying to promote civility.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gives the keynote address at the International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his keynote address, Elder Bednar quoted President Nelson’s April 2023 general conference remarks about the need for peacemakers.

“We can literally change the world — one person and one interaction at a time. How? By modeling how to manage honest differences of opinion with mutual respect and dignified dialogue,” President Nelson said, as quoted by Elder Bednar.

Elder Bednar also spoke on what the Church does to empower youth and young adults to build unity in their homes, in their communities and around the globe.

“Our Church focuses on helping young people to learn, to act, to serve and to become,” he said. “Through learning, acting and serving, the youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are growing step by step toward becoming — according to our faith — true disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ holds hands with His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the UAE, after receiving the Award of Tolerance on behalf of the Church at the International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

As Elder Bednar left the stage, the organizer of the conference, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, held his hand — a demonstration of friendship and symbol that the sheikh holds Elder Bednar and the Church in high regard.

“That was humbling,” Elder Bednar said of the gesture. “I very much appreciate his expression of our friendship in such a public way.”

Empowering youth for a tolerant future

Primary General President Susan H. Porter also attended the conference and spoke on empowering youth for a tolerant future. She highlighted three skills that are best learned in families. She said families can empower children by helping them feel secure, setting an example of empathy and tolerance and giving them opportunities to serve and contribute.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On helping children feel secure, President Porter said: “Children can feel secure in their place in the world when they know that God loves them and that all people are brothers and sisters. They are not alone.”

President Porter also spoke at the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, Feb. 20, on the role of humanitarian organizations in peacemaking.

“Humanitarian work is a joyful part of peacemaking,” President Porter said. “Witnessing suffering alleviated and friendships forged brings hope.”

She highlighted two ways that humanitarian organizations can contribute to peacemaking, especially to meet the needs of women and children: addressing underlying causes of conflict, such as poverty, and building bridges of understanding between communities.

“No matter the scale, when we overlook our differences and focus on our common desire to lift and bless those in need, we can bring peace to the world, one friendship and one burden lifted at a time,” President Porter said.