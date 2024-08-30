Menu
Elder Bednar in Cusco: Building firm foundations in Jesus Christ in Peru’s Sacred Valley

Elder David A. Bednar blesses Saints to draw strength from their covenants with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ

Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar hold hands as they walk through downtown Cusco, Peru/
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan K. Bednar, walk together in Cusco, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards

By Mary Richards

Mary Richards is reporting from Peru and Ecuador this week.

URUBAMBA, Peru — In this place known for its towering Andes peaks and the Sacred Valley, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are striving to live the gospel and keep their covenants.

In doing so, they are receiving strength and help beyond their own through a covenant connection with Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles brought this message to the Valle Sagrado Peru District, in a devotional on Tuesday, Aug. 27, that included more people than had ever been in the Urubamba, Peru, chapel before at one time.

“As we receive and live the Savior’s gospel by making and keeping sacred covenants, it does not eliminate hard things from our lives. Rather it blesses and strengthens us to deal with the hard things that are always a part of our lives,” Elder Bednar said.

Elder David A. Bednar speaks in a chapel to the Valle Sagrado Peru District.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional with the Valle Sagrado Peru District in Urubamba, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When he began his remarks, Elder Bednar greeted everyone in Quechua by saying “imaynalla,” or, “How are you?” The people answered with “allinmi,” meaning “good.”

When he concluded, he blessed the congregation to know that the blessings of the gospel of Jesus Christ are for each of them, individually and personally.

Divine roles and gifts of men and women

Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, testified of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” and the divine role and duties of fathers.

Sister Susan Bednar expressed the many gifts that women have, inviting women to “pray for the gift of discernment, the gift of wisdom and the gift of love.”

Sister Debbie I. Becerra also invited women to ponder how they can share their voice and light with others.

A woman listens in the chapel to Elder David A. Bednar during a devotional with the Valle Sagrado PeruDistrict.
A woman listens to Elder David A. Bednar during a devotional with the Valle Sagrado Peru District in Urubamba, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
People seated in a chapel smile at the camera in Urubamba, Peru.
Members and friends of the Valle Sagrado Peru District prepare for a devotional with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Urubamba, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The messages touched Minerva Ramos, from the Sicuani Peru Stake, who was recently called to serve in the Brazil Sao Paulo South Mission.

“Something important I think I needed was to know that the Lord needs us today, and to know that women have an important role in the Church and can do more in this work,” she said. “Our examples are something that the whole world watches.”

President William Garrasco, a counselor in the Peru Cusco Mission presidency, felt prompted to remember that when he is facing challenges or problems, he can exercise faith doing the basic things.

“We are people of covenant, and all the blessings our Heavenly Father has for us will depend on how we honor our covenants,” President Garrasco said.

Firm foundations

Around the Sacred Valley are rock walls and formations that have stood for centuries — remnants of the ancient Inca civilization. The stones are tightly placed together and fashioned deep into the ground.

Walking among some of the structures brought to Elder Bednar’s mind the hymn “How Firm a Foundation.

“With the stability of these structures, how long they have lasted — there is a great lesson in that for all of us,” he said.

Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar stand by the stone wall of an Incan structure in Cusco, Peru.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan K. Bednar, stand by the stone wall of an Incan structure in Cusco, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cusco, in the Andes mountains of southern Peru, is home to nearly a half-million people — the seventh-largest population in the country. A house of the Lord was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson during April 2022 general conference and will be known as the Cusco Peru Temple.

Francesco Galiano Abanto, who serves as a communications director for the Church in Cusco, said the people of Cusco are very traditional and have a strong foundation.

“We believe a lot in Christ. Not just our Church, but in general the people have a lot of belief in Christ through different customs,” he said. “So when they receive the missionaries, it is easy to receive the gospel because they already know about Christ in their ways.”

‘Become a missionary’

As Elder Bednar met with the Peru Cusco Mission on Tuesday, he reminded the missionaries that they are not serving a mission for 18 or 24 months, they are serving a mission all of their lives.

“I bless you to learn to be diligent,” he said. “As you exercise faith in the Savior, you will become a missionary now and remain a missionary forever.”

The invitation and blessing touched the heart of Sister Raquel Bitsilly, from near Gallup, New Mexico.

“It’s not the end once you are off the mission,” she said after the meeting. “As you build the foundation of Christ, you’ll be able to have the foundation of your family. This will be from the house of the Lord.”

Her companion, Sister Nicole Garcia from Cajamarca, Peru, said, “I felt the Spirit, and I was able to receive revelation for myself.”

Companions Sister Nicole Garcia and Sister Raquel Bitsilly from the Peru Cusco Mission smile in the Cusco Peru Inti Raymi Stake Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When missionaries knocked on her door a year before her mission, Sister Bitsilly didn’t want to listen. But as she began learning, she said it all made sense — building upon and adding to the traditions she had as a Native American.

“Everything that was taught to me, I felt a connection to it — ‘This is true, this is true,’” she said. “This is the gospel. It doesn’t end, it keeps going.”

Sites released for Cusco and Iquitos Peru Temples
Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar make heart signs to say goodbye to members of the Valle Sagrado Peru District after a devotional in Urubamba, Peru.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan K. Bednar, say goodbye to members of the Valle Sagrado Peru District after a devotional in Urubamba, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
People look at their scriptures in books and on their phones during a devotional in Urubamba, Peru.
Members of the Valle Sagrado Peru District look up a verse of scripture during a devotional with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Urubamba, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Members and friends of the Valle Sagrado Peru District stand before a devotional in Urubamba, Peru.
Members and friends of the Valle Sagrado Peru District stand before a devotional with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Urubamba, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Stone walls of Incan ruins line the hillside near Cusco, Peru.
Stone walls of Incan ruins line the hillside near Cusco, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Women in patterned and traditional clothing pose in the square in downtown Cusco, Peru
Women in traditional clothing pose in the square in downtown Cusco, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Five men in bright, traditional clothing stand together in the square in Cusco, Peru.
Men in traditional clothing stand together in Cusco, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A panoramic view of some of the sacred valley between Cusco and Urubamba, Peru
A view of some of the sacred valley between Cusco and Urubamba, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder David A. Bednar smiles at the pulpit while talking to missionaries in the Peru Cusco Mission.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles listens as missionaries in the Peru Cusco Mission answer questions in the Cusco Peru Inti Raymi Stake Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Susan Bednar speaks to missionaries in the Peru Cusco Mission .
Sister Susan K. Bednar speaks to missionaries in the Peru Cusco Mission in Cusco, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A missionary in the Peru Cusco Mission listens in the chapel to Elder David A. Bednar speak in Cusco, Peru.
A missionary in the Peru Cusco Mission listens to Elder David A. Bednar speak in Cusco, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Full-time missionaries in the Peru Cusco Mission take a photo with Elder David A. Bednar.
Full-time missionaries in the Peru Cusco Mission take a photo with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the Cusco Peru Inti Raymi Stake Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Urubamba Chapel in the Valle Sagrado Perú District.
The Urubamba Chapel in the Valle Sagrado Peru District is pictured in Urubamba, Peru, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Bednar's message of faith and repentance in Huancayo, Peru
Young Latter-day Saint professionals should be known for integrity and discipleship, Elder Bednar says at Peru conference
From the archives: President Nelson visits Peru
