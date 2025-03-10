Barry Bundy, of St. George, Utah, checks out the Family ChartMasters booth in the expo hall during the final day of RootsTech 2025, held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, from March 6-8, 2025.

There was a time in the not so distant past when Latter-day Saints often perceived family history as a hobby or task for every family’s “Aunt Sally.”

Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of La

With today’s technology and online tools, those days are officially gone, said Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy who serves as executive director of the Family History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“This is not just ‘Aunt Sally’s' project anymore,” he said. “Everybody can do this. Our goal at FamilySearch has been to make it so easy that even children can do it. Everybody can do it.”

It’s the one message that Elder Hamilton wishes every Latter-day Saint could know and understand about temple and family history work, he told the Church News in an interview at RootsTech 2025 on Thursday, March 6.

The same question — what do you wish more Church members understood about temple and family history work — was asked of other General Authority Seventies who serve as assistant executive directors in the Family History Department. Here are their responses:

A more meaningful temple experience

Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy. | Cody M Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder K. Brett Nattress recently accompanied a group of nonmember archivists from Fiji for a tour of the Auckland New Zealand Temple. He said the archivists had a powerful spiritual experience inside the new house of the Lord because they came thinking about their families and the Holy Ghost bore witness of the eternal nature of the family.

“When we attend the temple, it makes such a difference when you bring a relative with you, somebody who has gone before, who had done hard things, but didn’t have a chance to receive the gospel of Jesus Christ [in their lifetime]. When you bring them with you to the temple, it brings more meaning, more significance,” he said.

“Temple and family history work, it is the same. It enhances our understanding of where we came from, why we are here, and where we are going. It is understanding that we have a loving Heavenly Father who loves all of His children and allows us to have an eternal connection. ... That connection is a way for us to open the heavens in our own lives and seek something higher than what we see in this world today.”

Names for the house of the Lord

Elder Mark A. Bragg, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Mark A. Bragg agreed that family history and the work in the house of the Lord go hand in hand.

“It’s such a joy to hear temples being announced, but what that means is we need to make sure we have sufficient family names so people can take them to the temple. That was an ‘Aha’ moment for me,” said Elder Bragg, who is in his first year of service with the Family History Department. He also serves as president of the Church’s North America West Area.

Elder Bragg said FamilySearch is collaborating with archives worldwide — providing materials, resources and other assistance — to help digitize records.

“We see the announcement of all the these temples and the need for family names. We are out there in all of these homelands helping them capture their archives so that it can lead to temple ready names that can be taken to the temple eventually by their family members.”

Discover your heritage

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, General Authority Seventy. | Matthew T Reier, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado said that temple and family history work is more than just pedigree charts, it’s discovering one’s roots, heritage and history. When members learn more know their ancestors, they will have a desire to help them receive ordinances of salvation and exaltation.

For those getting started, RootsTech.org and FamilySearch.org are valuable online resources available in multiple languages.

“At RootsTech, you can connect with people worldwide. No matter where you come from, you can connect with and learn about your relatives,” said Elder Alvarado, adding that he first became interested in family history at RootsTech.

“It’s fantastic. Come and see, come and experience. I had no interest in family history until a few years ago. RootsTech ignited the fire for me and it’s been burning ever since. Come and enjoy.”