Auckland New Zealand Temple

Announced

7 October 2018

Groundbreaking

13 June 2020

Auckland New Zealand Temple under construction
Auckland New Zealand Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Auckland New Zealand Temple

The groundbreaking of the Auckland New Zealand Temple was presided over by Elder Ian S. Ardern, president of the Pacific Area, on June 13, 2020. Government leaders, like Mayor Phil Goff of Auckland and Hon Aupito William Sio, Minister for Pacific Peoples, were also in attendance.

In his remarks at the event, Elder Ardern said, “The temple will be a beautiful, bright light in the city of Auckland, inviting all to come unto Christ.”

Timeline of the Auckland New Zealand Temple

October
07
2018
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.

June
13
2020
Groundbreaking

The Auckland New Zealand Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 13, 2020, with Elder Ian S. Ardern, president of the Pacific Area, presiding. Elder Ardern’s counselors — Elder K. Brett Nattress and Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita — were also at the event. In-person attendance was by invitation only, but it was broadcast to New Zealand meetinghouses.

The Auckland New Zealand Temple was announced Oct. 7, 2018, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on June 13, 2020, and presided over by Elder Ian S. Ardern, Pacific Area president.

Architecture and Design of the Auckland New Zealand Temple

According to plans and exterior renderings, the Auckland temple will be a rectangular building with a spire above the front entrance. Around the building are rows of rectangular windows, with a tall arch above the entrance. The spire atop the temple is located on a square base and has a rectangular window on each side.

The temple sits on a grass hill, with a sidewalk circling around it. The site, located around 14 miles (23 kilometers) southeast of Auckland City, will be adorned with green and red bushes and trees.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Auckland New Zealand Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels and smiling.
A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses and speaking from a pulpit outside.
A man wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit indoors.
Two men, one woman and one Primary-aged girl in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels in the ground and digging.
A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.

Quick Facts

Announced

7 October 2018

Groundbreaking

13 June 2020

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Ian S. Ardern

Location

Goodwood Heights
Auckland 2105
New Zealand

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple built in New Zealand.

Fact #2

It is located next to the New Zealand Missionary Training Center, the only Oceanian MTC currently in operation.

Fact #3

The Auckland temple was announced in 2018, the same year that the Hamilton New Zealand Temple closed for a four-year renovation.

