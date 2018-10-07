In the News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.
The Auckland New Zealand Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 13, 2020, with Elder Ian S. Ardern, president of the Pacific Area, presiding. Elder Ardern’s counselors — Elder K. Brett Nattress and Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita — were also at the event. In-person attendance was by invitation only, but it was broadcast to New Zealand meetinghouses.
Goodwood Heights
Auckland 2105
New Zealand
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple built in New Zealand.
It is located next to the New Zealand Missionary Training Center, the only Oceanian MTC currently in operation.
The Auckland temple was announced in 2018, the same year that the Hamilton New Zealand Temple closed for a four-year renovation.
