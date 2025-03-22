President Lund ministers to young men in Missouri through Church history, service

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund takes a selfie with two young men after a devotional in Liberty, Missouri. The devotional was part of a ministry in Missouri from March 13-16, 2025.

Small groups of young men were invited to join Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, while visiting historic sites of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Missouri as part of his ministry there March 13-16.

At each historic site, President Lund and the young men discussed the events that took place there and issues facing youth today, according to a report posted March 18 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund discusses the events that took place at Liberty Jail with a group of young men and leaders as a part of a ministry tour March 13-16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the reconstructed Liberty Jail, President Lund encouraged them to have hope in Jesus Christ and remember the final words shared by Joseph Smith from that very location in March of 1839 — Doctrine and Covenants 123:17: “Therefore, dearly beloved brethren, let us cheerfully do all things that lie in our power; and then may we stand still, with the utmost assurance, to see the salvation of God, and for his arm to be revealed.”

The Prophet Joseph Smith and others were imprisoned there on false charges for several months from December 1838 to April 1839.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, pose for a photo with young men and leaders at Liberty Jail as a part of a ministry tour March 13-16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the Far West Temple Site, where cornerstones were laid but a temple wasn’t built, President Lund bore his testimony of priesthood keys by speaking of modern-day prophets and apostles.

In Independence, Missouri, the theme discussed was “Building Zion” in individual lives, quorums, wards and stakes.

Early Church members moved to the frontier town of Independence in the early 1830s, but tensions with earlier settlers resulted in the Saints being driven from the county. The Church has a visitors’ center there.

Speaking at an evening devotional, President Lund told experiences of youth who are changing the world in places he has visited, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Pakistan, Thailand and Uganda.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund speaks at a devotional in Liberty, Missouri, as part of a ministry tour March 13-16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I feel the strength of the youth of Zion that are the leaders of the Church already and will continue to lead throughout their lives,” President Lund said. “The youth battalion we have spreading out over the world is changing this world.”

Additional activities during the four-day ministry included a service project with young men clearing debris and planting trees near the Kansas City Missouri Temple grounds, as well as a devotional and music festival in Olathe, Kansas, with young single adults in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Sam Benson, a young man in the Lenexa Kansas Stake, said: “Knowing what the early Saints sacrificed in that time to serve the Lord and to build Zion showed me that this work of the Lord left such an impression on them to continue in faith despite the many trials they went through. We need to work together, and like the people of Enoch, with ’one heart and one mind’ so that we can prepare the world for the Savior’s return to Zion.”

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund speaks to young men and leaders at a service project near the Kansas City Missouri Temple grounds on March 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and a group of young men and leaders clear debris and plant trees near the Kansas City Missouri Temple grounds during a service project on March 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints