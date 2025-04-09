Sister Wright testifies of the titles and attributes of Jesus Christ to missionaries

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — The Book of Mormon is filled with powerful witnesses of Jesus Christ’s divine mission and His holy attributes — and these are not only inspirational, they are aspirational, said Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, April 8.

A member of the Missionary Executive Council, Sister Wright explored with the missionaries ten of the different titles used for Jesus Christ in the Book of Mormon. With each, she explained what they teach about 10 of His divine attributes, as found in chapter 6 of “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“As missionaries, you represent Jesus Christ and therefore strive to develop and emulate His attributes,” she said.

His titles and His attributes

1. Jesus Christ and faith

Moroni beckoned, commended and exhorted all to come unto Jesus Christ. To Moroni, faith in Jesus Christ is the answer, Sister Wright said. “Preach My Gospel” chapter 6 teaches that faith is a principle of power.

2. Messiah and hope

Despite Lehi’s hardships, “knowledge of the Messiah must have given him great hope,” Sister Wright said. “Preach My Gospel” chapter 6 says hope is an abiding confidence, grounded in faith in Jesus Christ that God will fulfill His promises.

3. Savior and charity and love

“Mormon understood that Jesus’s role as Savior is the epitome of charity and love, for ‘charity is the pure love of Christ’” (Moroni 7:47), Sister Wright said. Charity includes God’s eternal love for all His children, says "Preach My Gospel" chapter 6.

4. Holy One of Israel and virtue

Jacob repeatedly used the title the Holy One of Israel, Sister Wright said, explaining that ”As the true unblemished lamb, the Holy One of Israel personifies virtue.” “Preach My Gospel” chapter 6 says virtue is a pattern of thought and behavior based on high moral standards.

5. Lord Omnipotent and integrity

Sister Wright said King Benjamin “looked to Jesus Christ, the Lord Omnipotent, as the exemplar of how to rule with absolute integrity.” Integrity flows from the first great commandment to love God, teaches "Preach My Gospel" chapter 6.

6. Shepherd and knowledge

One of the names for Jesus Christ that Alma the Younger used was Shepherd — he learned from Him how to be a good leader as he sought more knowledge. The attribute of knowledge in “Preach My Gospel” chapter 6 comes with an invitation to study diligently and prayerfully.

7. Lord of Hosts and patience

Sister Wright said Samuel the Lamanite was one of the few Book of Mormon prophets to call Jesus the Lord of Hosts. Samuel, like Jesus, demonstrated patience. “Preach My Gospel” chapter 6 teaches that patience is the capacity to trust God through delay, opposition or suffering.

8. The Son and humility

Abinadi referred to Jesus often as the Son. Abinadi learned the true meaning of humility from the ever-obedient Son of Heavenly Father, Sister Wright said. Humility is willingness to submit to the will of the Lord, says "Preach My Gospel" chapter 6.

9. Lamb of God and diligence

Nephi used the title Lamb of God for Jesus Christ. “As Nephi sought to follow the Lamb of God, he learned diligence,” Sister Wright said. “Preach My Gospel” chapter 6 explains that diligence is consistent, earnest effort and an expression of love for the Lord.

10. Son of God and obedience

One of Amulek’s most distinctive names for Jesus Christ is Son of God. And Amulek, like Jesus, was obedient at all costs, Sister Wright said. Obedience is part of covenants made with God, says "Preach My Gospel" chapter 6.

Striving to be like Him

“As you strive to become more like Jesus Christ and emulate His holy attributes, you will fulfill your missionary purpose and experience great joy, peace and spiritual growth as His holy attributes become part of your very character,” Sister Wright told the missionaries.

This will also establish a foundation for continuing to follow Him throughout their lives — which is what discipleship looks like, she testified.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ is a gospel of becoming. Now, when you have done your best, ‘Preach My Gospel’ teaches that you may still have disappointments, but you will not be disappointed in yourself. You can feel assured that the Lord is pleased with your efforts when you feel the Spirit working through you.”

She said her hope is that missionaries will have continual experiences with the Savior that will forever change them.

“We want you to be valiant in your testimony of Jesus Christ all the days of your life.”

What the missionaries learned

Sister Wright’s talk was an answer to prayer for Sister Halle Garner from Layton, Utah, who is assigned to the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center. She has been studying the attribute of patience.

“Hearing it come from her that it’s all in the Lord’s timing — it’s not just idle work; I have to be putting in my own work,” Sister Garner said.

Sister Hailey Turnbow from St. George, Utah, who is assigned to the Mormon Battalion Historic Site speaking Mandarin, was also inspired by the remarks from Sister Wright’s husband, Brother James M. Wright.

“I really need to have a rock — a foundation — of Jesus Christ and keep that as my foundation throughout my whole life,” Sister Turnbow said.

Elder Rafael Neto, originally from São Paulo, Brazil, who is assigned to the New Jersey Morristown Mission, learned from the Book of Mormon prophets that “We can have faith in Jesus Christ even when we have such difficulties in our lives.”

Sister Andrea Salazar, from South Jordan, Utah, who is going to the Mesa Arizona Temple Visitors’ Center speaking Spanish, said she learned that being a missionary isn’t just a period of time. “It continues on through our whole life.”

