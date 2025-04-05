Sister Amy A. Wright: ‘Thou Art the Christ’

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke during the Saturday evening session of April 2025 general conference. Sister Wright spoke about helping children believe in, belong to and become like Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what she said.

Sister Wright’s talk summary

“Lifelong discipleship of Jesus Christ begins in our homes — and in Primary as early as 18 months of age. We want our children to believe in Jesus Christ, belong to Jesus Christ and His Church through covenant and strive to become like Jesus Christ.”

For faith to lead to salvation, it must be centered in the Lord Jesus Christ.

“How can we help children strengthen their belief in Jesus Christ and access His divine power?”

After His Resurrection, the Savior invited the multitude to feel the prints of the nails in his hands and feet, one by one. “I invite you to ponder what this can look like in the life of young children. Do they hear testimonies of Jesus Christ and His gospel? ... Do they know of His message and mission?”

Members of the Church have a covenantal responsibility to prepare for His return. “How can we help children make and keep sacred covenants? … How can we help baptized and confirmed children fulfill their covenantal responsibility to gather themselves and others unto Jesus Christ?”

Seek inspired ways to help children come to know this is their Church and they have a vital role to play in preparing for the Savior’s return.

Notable quotes

“If we are not testifying to the veracity of His premortal godhood, His divine mission and His prison-bursting Resurrection in our homes and in every single meeting of this Church, then our messages of love, service, honesty, humility, gratitude and compassion can become nothing more than a jaunty pep talk of thoughtful living.”

“If we become casual in our discipleship of Jesus Christ, it could be catastrophic for our children.”

“When we tell our children we love them, are we also telling them that their Father in Heaven and Savior Jesus Christ love them? Our love may comfort and inspire, but Their love can sanctify, exalt and heal.”

Who is Sister Wright?

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Amy A. Wright has served as a counselor in the Primary general presidency since April 2021. She became first counselor in August 2022 after originally serving as second counselor.

She has served as a member of the Young Women general advisory council, stake Primary president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Cub Scout leader.

In late 2015, Sister Wright was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer and given a 17% chance of survival. She described her battle with cancer as a “polishing and refining experience” — one that was “uniquely tailored” to help her come to know the Savior in a deeply personal way.

Sister Wright and her twin brother were born in January 1972 in Salt Lake City to Joy Bailey and Robert Anderson.

She met her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, at the University of Utah. They were sealed on June 24, 1994, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of three children.

What has Sister Wright done recently?

In March, Sister Wright and Sister Yee built and encouraged Saints in four central African countries.

Sister Wright and the other members of the Primary general presidency joined the Church News podcast in February.

During a devotional at BYU in November 2024, Sister Wright shared four lessons to navigate today’s storms.

Read Sister Wright's previous general conference address