First Presidency expresses condolences following death of Pope Francis

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed its condolences on Monday, April 21, following the death of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

The statement posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org reads:

“We join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His courageous and compassionate leadership has blessed countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who looked to him for inspiration and counsel. As the world pauses to remember his example of forgiveness and service, we feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived and rejoice in the hope of a glorious resurrection made possible through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. | The Vatican

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Massimo De Feo, General Authority Seventy, left, and Elder Alessandro Dini Ciacci, Area Seventy, right, walk near the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after meeting with Pope Francis. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson met with Pope Francis inside the Vatican in what was the first meeting of its kind between leaders of the two faiths. Following the March 9, 2019, meeting, President Nelson talked about the experience.

“We had a most cordial, unforgettable experience with His Holiness. He was most gracious and warm and welcoming. What a sweet, wonderful man he is, and how fortunate the Catholic people are to have such a gracious, concerned, loving, and capable leader,” he said.

A Church News video from Rome, titled "The Prophet and the Pope‚" captured the reactions of President Nelson and the late President M. Russell Ballard, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to the historic meeting.

Elder Massimo De Feo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Alessandro Dini Ciacci, an Area Seventy, also attended the meeting in the Vatican.

The following day, March 10, 2019, President Nelson dedicated the Rome Italy Temple. All 15 members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were in Rome ahead of the temple’s dedication.

The Church has worked together with the Catholic Church and its charitable organizations to help alleviate suffering around the world. Leaders of both churches have shared the stage in communicating the need to follow the Savior. The Church’s service missionaries have spent time serving with Catholic Community Services, as well.

In a November 2014 address to faith leaders gathered at the Vatican for a summit on marriage and family, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, was warmly greeted by Pope Francis as the latter shook hands with several faith leaders after addressing the summit.

Pope Francis, 88, died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. A native of Argentina, he was the first Latin American pontiff and had led the Catholic Church for 12 years. Suffering throughout his life from chronic lung disease, Pope Francis had been hospitalized in late February for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia, but he had made several public appearances at the Vatican during this year’s Holy Week.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Massimo De Feo, General Authority Seventy, left, and Elder Alessandro Dini Ciacci, Area Seventy, right, are interviewed by media near the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after meeting with Pope Francis. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints smiles during a media interview near the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after meeting with Pope Francis. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, pose near the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after meeting with Pope Francis. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Pope Francis greets President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Vatican on Monday after the pope opened a conference on marriage and family. It was the first meeting between and LDS general authority and a pope at the Vatican. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints