Leaders & Ministry

Video: Religious freedom is more than worship, says Elder Soares

In the Church News video ‘Peace Through Religious Freedom,’ Elder Ulisses Soares says that religious freedom is about preserving ‘dignity, compassion and respect’

Elder Ulisses Soares speaking from a podium at an international religious freedom summit.
In the Church News video “Peace Through Religious Freedom,” Elder Ulisses Soares says that religious freedom is about preserving “dignity, compassion and respect.” Screenshot from YouTube
Ryan Jensen
Christine Rappleye
By Ryan Jensen, Christine Rappleye

Religious freedom is more than the right to worship, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

Read this article in Spanish and Portuguese:

“It is about preserving the dignity, compassion and respect that all people deserve in this world,” Elder Soares said in a Church News video titled “Peace Through Religious Freedom.” He spoke at an opening reception and presented a keynote address. The video includes some of his remarks from the event, including how many are facing religious persecution in the world.

“We can love each other, even if we have different beliefs,” he said in an interview.

He noted the invitation of President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to be peacemakers.

Said Elder Soares: “The Prophet said we should be peacemakers, and that is what we are trying to do.”

