This week on social: ‘Believe the words the Lord will speak,’ encourages President Holland

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, welcomes viewers to study the words of the Lord as recorded in Ether 3 in a video posted to social media May 15, 2025.

This week on social media, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared a video where he read a few verses from Ether 3 in the Book of Mormon and invited listeners to “believe the words the Lord will speak.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that experiencing “pure heavenly joy” is possible even amid sorrow. Other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints testified of the family, the Savior and the power of prayer and temple worship.

“I want you to believe the words the Lord has spoken, is speaking and will speak in these latter days,” President Holland told his friends and followers on social media May 15. “We will need them in a world tossed and torn.”

In his video post, President Holland recounted the experience of a young woman who, nearly choosing to waive her baptism, remembered the faith-filled conversation the brother of Jared had with the Savior when he saw the finger of the Lord, as recorded in Ether 3:5-12. The Lord’s words to the brother of Jared in these verses helped this young woman find the courage to “keep going” and be baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Speaking to Brigham Young University students, faculty and staff during his April 16 devotional address, Elder Uchtdorf explored the possibility, and even need, of joy and sorrow to coexist. He testified this is possible through the Savior and God’s plan of happiness.

He said: “If you wait for sorrow to end before you experience joy, you might miss joy completely. To experience a measure of sorrow may enable your heart and mind to receive pure heavenly joy.” Elder Uchtdorf posted a clip of his remarks May 14.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman posted May 14 on the Young Women Worldwide account, quoting Elder Uchtdor’s teachings on the reason for and blessings of using the “For the Strength of Youth” guide.

President Freeman encouraged individuals to ponder and share how they can “love greater this month” and said the page hosts a virtual gathering to study the guide the first Tuesday of every month. “Would you like to join us in our quest to accept these words and live in a higher and holier way?” she asked. “This month, we are studying how to love God and love our neighbor.”

On Thursday, May 15, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles observed International Day of Families, testifying of the family as God’s creation and an essential part of His plan for all of His children’s growth and happiness.

“It is strong families that make strong societies,” wrote Elder Christofferson. “The families we form and nurture here on earth are but imperfect imitations of God’s heavenly family.”

On Tuesday, May 13, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared the story of a friend who, having trod water for several hours after being caught in a riptide near a small island in Hawaii, wondered how and even if help would arrive.

“Maybe you know this feeling,” Sister Runia wrote, testifying that the “immediate goodness of God comes to all who call upon Him with real intent and full purpose of heart, even if that immediate goodness comes as a feeling of peace or of hope for the future.”

Having recently visited with youth in Box Elder County, Utah, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that it is “always great to be with [the] rising generation” in a May 9 social media post.

He wrote, “Please remember, ‘no one sits alone,’ honor your good name and the sacred name of Jesus Christ and [that] a patriarchal blessing is a gift from your loving Heavenly Father to you.”

In her May 13 social media post, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, invited viewers to “come along” with her as she journeyed from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., to represent the Church at a White House Rose Garden event in honor of the National Day of Prayer on May 1.

“It was wonderful to be gathered together with so many leaders from such diverse faith traditions,” Sister Browning said, reflecting on her experience. “There really is power when we unite our voices in prayer.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, testified “there is power in the temple” in a May 15 social media post.

He said: “I testify that temples matter. Baptisms for our ancestors matter. And covenants matter. Most of all, Jesus Christ matters, and you matter.”