‘Connect’ to the Holy Ghost, Elder Soares invites missionaries and new mission leaders

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to new mission leaders and missionaries at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. The devotional was broadcast to training centers worldwide.

PROVO, Utah — Latter-day Saint missionaries use smartphones to study, communicate and teach. But these devices need a network connection to reach full capacity.

In the same manner, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cannot live and fulfill their purpose or succeed without the constant influence of the Holy Ghost — both in missionary service and throughout their lives.

“To reach our full potential as missionaries, we have to strive to connect our minds and hearts to our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, through the Holy Ghost,” he said. “Perhaps this is one of the most important lessons we can learn during our missions, one that will bless us as we walk on the covenant path toward eternal life.”

Joined by his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, Elder Soares spoke on the power and role of the Spirit in missionary work at a devotional for new mission leaders and missionaries during the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Saturday, June 21. Held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, the devotional was broadcast to training centers worldwide.

In his remarks, Elder Soares spoke about four vital roles of the Holy Ghost in missionary work.

A guide

One role the Holy Ghost plays in missionary work is to guide missionaries in what they should say and do. Returning to his smartphone analogy, Elder Soares said connecting to the Holy Ghost, or the “spiritual network,” enables one to receive promptings to do what is right.

“When we do right, we feel right, and at that moment we can know that the Holy Ghost is guiding us,” he said. “Any time we feel invited or inspired to do good, to love God and serve Him, it is inspired by the Holy Ghost.”

At her husband’s invitation, Sister Soares shared that during their time as mission leaders in Portugal, she was trying to help their two young children focus on the spirit of worship in sacrament meeting when she received a strong impression of two Book of Mormon scriptures. The prompting made sense when she was unexpectedly announced as the first speaker.

“The Lord knew what I didn’t, and He had already prepared me,” she said. “The Lord did not leave me alone. He won’t leave you alone either. I felt like there was a constant channel between heaven and earth, always open.”

Testify of truth

Another role of the Holy Ghost is to testify truth in the hearts of the people, which is central to conversion.

“The Holy Ghost works in the hearts of sincere seekers of truth even before baptism to bring about conversion,” Elder Soares said. “He is the real teacher, not us. We are just instruments in His hands.”

Referencing chapter 10 of “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Elder Soares emphasized that teaching by the Spirit requires learning the gospel, preparation, obedience and willingness to follow promptings.

“As we feel the Spirit working through us, bearing witness of Jesus Christ, we will come to recognize that we are part of something sacred: helping souls come unto Him,” Elder Soares said. “When we teach by the Spirit, we are not merely delivering a message; we are inviting others to experience the love and power of God in their lives.”

Sanctify and strengthen

A third role of the Holy Ghost in missionary work is to sanctify and strengthen missionaries.

This involves consistent prayer, scripture study, obedience, keeping covenants, daily repentance and seeking forgiveness, partaking of the sacrament and asking for the Lord’s help.

“As we strive to fulfill our sacred callings, the Holy Ghost can refine our heart, purify our desires and deepen our commitment to the Lord,” Elder Soares said. “To receive this sanctifying influence, we need to live worthily and seek to align our lives with the teachings of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Lifelong teacher

Elder Soares said the Holy Ghost can continue to be a lifelong guide, comforter and teacher — long after a mission ends.

“As we learn to receive and act on revelation, and as we strengthen that ability during our missions, it becomes a lifelong blessing,” he said. “These spiritual habits are meant to sustain us throughout our lives — in our families, our callings, our education and our efforts to build the kingdom of God.”

Elder Soares closed with his witness of the Savior and his testimony of the power of the Holy Ghost.