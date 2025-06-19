Read summaries, see photos from the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

New mission leader couples participate in a class on Thursday, June 19, 2025, as part of the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, June 19-22, 2025. The mission leader couples will report to their mission assignments in July.

In January of this year, the Church News posted a list of the newly called mission leaders for 167 missions worldwide.

From June 19-22, those couples will gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, to hear counsel and instruction from each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as well as other members of the Missionary Executive Council, before reporting to their missions in July.

Besides devotional-type meetings and discussions with Church leaders, the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders will also include breakout sessions, panel discussions and classroom activities where the new mission leaders practice teaching with new missionaries who are training in the MTC.

Of the 167 new mission leader couples, 42 will be going to missions headquartered in 29 different U.S. states. The other 125 couples will go to missions headquartered in 48 other countries.

Church News will provide coverage of the seminar, available at TheChurchNews.com/mission-leadership-seminar.

Below is a list of articles from this year’s seminar. It will be updated throughout the four days.

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The seminar includes four days of instruction for newly called mission leaders, June 19-22, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thursday, June 19