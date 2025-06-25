Elder I. Raymond Egbo speaking to students in the BYU–I Center on June 24, 2025, on the BYU-Idaho campus in Rexburg, Idaho.

“I call you fellow students,” Elder I. Raymond Egbo said warmly as he began his devotional address at BYU–Idaho on Tuesday, June 24, “because we are all disciples — and the key to discipleship is learning and studying.”

With those words, he set the tone for a message centered on testimony, spiritual growth and the lifelong pursuit of Jesus Christ.

Students arrive to attend a spring devotional given by Elder I. Raymond Egbo at BYU–Idaho on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Rexburg, Idaho. | BYU-Idaho, Lauren Dominguez

Elder Egbo expressed admiration for the students in attendance. “I salute you for taking the bold step to improve yourselves, to increase your capacity and to make yourself more fit for the kingdom by acquiring knowledge.”

His message reflected that same desire — to help listeners strengthen their faith and deepen their personal relationship with the Savior.

A soul-searching question

Elder Egbo centered his message around a powerful moment from the New Testament. In Matthew 16, Jesus turns to His disciples and asks, “Whom do men say that I the Son of Man am?”

Some reply with speculation — John the Baptist, Elias or one of the prophets. But then comes the Savior’s more personal question: “But whom say ye that I am?”

Peter’s response, though, is simple: “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

Elder Egbo explained that “Jesus gave a welcoming response: ‘Come and see.’”

Elder I. Raymond Egbo speaks during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Rexburg, Idaho. | BYU-Idaho, Lauren Dominguez

Elder Egbo then invited students to ponder that same question for themselves, not as a hypothetical but as a real, soul-searching moment. “Jesus asks the same question and gives the same response to you and I today.”

That moment, Elder Egbo explained, illustrates how Christ built His Church upon the rock of personal testimony — testimony revealed by the Holy Ghost.

Mission and ministry

Drawing from scripture and modern prophetic witness, Elder Egbo taught about two defining aspects of Jesus Christ’s life: His mission and His ministry.

Students arrive to attend a spring devotional given by Elder I. Raymond Egbo at BYU–Idaho on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Rexburg, Idaho. | BYU-Idaho, Lauren Dominguez

Christ’s mission, he explained, “was focused on the Atonement, which made resurrection a reality for all and eternal life possible for those who repent and keep covenants.”

Elder Egbo continued: “Christ’s mission was essential for fulfilling God’s work and glory of bringing to pass the immortality and eternal life of all God’s children.”

His ministry, though, “encompasses His teachings, example and acts of service, which provide a pattern for all to follow.”

Elder Egbo testified that pursuing the knowledge and testimony of Christ and His ministry and mission will bring “joy and happiness, salvation, and a personal relationship with God and Jesus Christ.”

‘What seek ye?’

Elder I. Raymond Egbo gives a devotional at BYU–Idaho on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Rexburg, Idaho. | BYU-Idaho, Jeron Thompson

Elder Egbo then returned to the Gospel of John, where two of John the Baptist’s disciples begin to follow Jesus. The Savior notices and asks them a gentle but piercing question: “What seek ye?”

“They didn’t really answer it directly,” Elder Egbo observed. “Instead, they asked, ‘Rabbi, where dwellest thou?’”

The Lord’s response, Elder Egbo said, is an invitation that echoes throughout the Church today: “Come and see.”

Elder Egbo also quoted the prophet Ether in the Book of Mormon, who testified: “Seek this Jesus of whom the prophets and apostles have written (Ether 12:41).” Elder Egbo promised that those who seek sincerely will be guided by the Holy Ghost and find peace, purpose and salvation.

A living testimony

As he concluded his address, Elder Egbo bore personal witness: “I testify that Jesus Christ is the living Son of our living Father in Heaven. He invites each of us to learn of Him and cast upon Him our burdens. I testify that He is mighty to save.”

Prior to his remarks, Elder Egbo invited his wife, Sister Comfort Egbo, to share her testimony. “I know that Jesus Christ is my Savior and He loves me,” she said.

Sister Comfort Egbo speaks during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Rexburg, Idaho. | BYU-Idaho, Jeron Thompson

Quoting Moses 1:41, she testified of God’s foresight in preserving truth for the last days. “Because many plain and precious truths would be taken away from the Bible,” she said, “He promised the Book of Mormon — so that we would not be lost.”

Sister Egbo expressed gratitude for the living prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, and shared her joy that students today have access to the fullness of the gospel. Quoting 2 Nephi 25:26, she declared: “We talk of Christ, we preach of Christ, we rejoice in Christ … that our children may know to what source they may look for a remission of their sins.”

“I know this is the Lord’s Church,” Sister Egbo said. “And I know that as we listen to Elder Egbo’s words and live what we learn, we will be enriched and become better — because Jesus Christ lives.”