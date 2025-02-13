While participating in a podcast last December, BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III spoke of a conversation he had with the parent of a student, who commented, “BYU-Idaho really is a hidden gem.”

Said President Meredith in the podcast, “And it’s great that she recognized that it was a gem, but it’s not so great that it’s hidden. We’ve been really intentional about telling the BYU–Idaho story.”

Over the past 16 months, the university and President Meredith have shared the story of BYU–Idaho in a variety of unique ways, and it’s been having an impact. This last fall the school welcomed its largest incoming class in the school’s history.

BYU-Idaho students take selfies with the new block-letter BYUI monument unveiled on campus on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Lauren Bushman, BYU-Idaho

In addition, there has been an increase of more than 2,000 students who have accepted offers compared to this time last year.

“The exciting growth is a product of an increased understanding across [The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints] of how remarkable a BYU–Idaho education is,” President Meredith told the Church News at the time.

Here’s a look at some of the ways BYU–Idaho has been increasing awareness and striving to “make a BYU–Idaho education available to many more of the young people of the Church” (Kim B. Clark, “Inaugural Response,” BYU-Idaho Foundational Addresses, Oct. 11, 2005).

Affordability changes

President Meredith has spoken repeatedly of the high value of a BYU–Idaho education, meaning students can expect a high-quality education for less cost. (BYU–Idaho is about half the tuition of other state schools.)

Recently, the school introduced more changes that translate to fewer cost barriers for students or prospective students.

In January 2024, BYU–Idaho announced it was removing its $35 application fee.

“By eliminating this cost barrier, the university hopes more students will take the opportunity to apply to a university where they will develop as disciples of Jesus Christ, while gaining a high-quality college education that is student-centered by design,” the announcement from the school stated.

The BYU Idaho campus and the Rexburg Idaho Temple in Rexburg on Sept. 23, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Also in 2024, the school introduced a one-time $1,000 Returned Missionary Scholarship to encourage recently returned missionaries to pursue higher education at BYU-Idaho.

All missionaries (proselyting, humanitarian, performing or service) may receive the scholarship and the length of missionary service does not affect eligibility, the scholarship website notes.

Beginning in fall 2024, BYU–Idaho also began to award automatic Merit Scholarships to incoming freshmen and transfer students. To those who maintain at least a 3.75 BYU–Idaho cumulative GPA, the scholarship renews for up to four years.

Both freshman and transfer students can qualify for a full-, half- or quarter-tuition scholarship.

Why BYUI?

In October, the school issued a social media challenge, inviting students, alumni and employees to share their stories or to make a post explaining why they love BYU–Idaho with the #whyBYUI.

In a post on Oct. 25, 2024, President Meredith shared, “YOU are our WHY! Sister Meredith and I have cherished every moment here at BYU-Idaho.”

One student posted on Instagram that she came to BYU–Idaho on a whim to room with a beloved mission companion. “But I stayed at BYU–Idaho because it is a campus full of the love of the Savior. You can feel it in most every classroom and from just about every professor, faculty, and even other students,” she wrote.

At the end of the social media campaign, President Meredith thanked students for their participation. In a social media post on Oct. 30, he reported, “Thanks to your enthusiasm and participation, the hashtag #whyBYUI reached over 1 million views in just one week!”

Devotionals and podcasts

Last year, President Meredith participated in several podcasts, highlighting the things that make BYU–Idaho “remarkable.”

In the Leading Saints podcast on June 29, 2024, President Meredith shared insights on his approach to leadership, including as president of the university.

During an episode of the Follow Him podcast with John Bytheway and Hank Smith on Dec. 18, 2024, President and Sister Meredith shared their love for this new assignment while offering insights about from the Book of Mormon.

And episode 224 of the Church News podcast on Jan. 21 of this year features President and Sister Meredith explaining how BYU–Idaho must remain a Christ-centered, prophetically directed university.

President Meredith has also participated in a series of devotionals with other Church education leaders to prospective college students and their families, highlighting both the importance of education and the strengths and advantages of their respective institutions.

“BYU-Idaho is uniquely positioned to provide an education that helps people grow in their discipleship and prepare for the real world. The wonderful thing is that they get to do all of this with teachers who know them by name — all in small class sizes, at an affordable cost, in a fun and uplifting environment. Our students, our graduates, are filled with the light of Christ and are seeking to be an influence for good in those around them,” President Meredith told the Church News.