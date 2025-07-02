The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets visitors at a multi-stake conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles promoted faith in Jesus Christ, inclusivity and healthy communities as he met with leaders and local members in Germany, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Switzerland during a 10-day ministry in July.

Elder Gong shared messages about living the gospel of Jesus Christ and building strong families, especially by nurturing youth.

Encouraging inclusion in Germany and Switzerland

Elder Gong spoke at a regional conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sunday, June 8, which was attended by 3,000 guests, according to the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

Elder Gong’s message emphasized that the restored Church of Jesus Christ should be a place of faith and belonging in Jesus Christ.

“There is room for everyone in the inn,” he said. “No one should sit alone — not in our chapels and not in life, neither emotionally nor spiritually."

This theme of inclusion in the household of faith continued as Elder Gong returned to Germany at the end of his ministry for a stake conference with Latter-day Saints in Munich, Sunday, June 15.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets members at a devotional in a meetinghouse on the Bern Switzerland Temple grounds, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gong invited the 1,000 attendees to be like the good Samaritan and ensure no one is ever left alone.

A special devotional was also held in the meetinghouse on the Bern Switzerland Temple grounds.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong addresses members in a devotional held adjacent to the Bern Switzerland Temple Thursday, June 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Strengthening communities in Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo

During a stop in Tirana, Albania, on June 9, Elder Gong spoke with Silda Cepe, Albania’s deputy minister for Europe and foreign affairs, about religious freedom and civic responsibility.

On June 10, Elder Gong visited the University Clinic for Surgical Diseases “St. Naum of Ohrid” in Skopje, North Macedonia, and praised the medical staff, calling them “true heroes.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with Silda Cepe, deputy minister for Europe and foreign affairs of the government of Albania, in Tirana, Albania, June 9, 2025. Elder Gong was accompanied by Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president of the Europe Central Area and Albania Tirana Mission President Michael Auras. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his visit, Elder Gong was joined by Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe Central Area, who announced a donation from the Church to double the emergency room’s capacity. Church donations have previously supplied the clinic with equipment such as defibrillators and stretchers.

Later that day, Elder Gong met with North Macedonia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Zoran Dimitrovski. Elder Gong shared about the Church’s collaboration with local institutions and its emphasis on encouraging law-abiding, responsible youth.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with Zoran Dimitrovski, deputy minister of foreign affairs of the government of North Macedonia, in Skopje, Macedonia, June 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Albania Tirana Mission President Michael Auras also attended the meeting, where he shared how young missionaries act as cultural ambassadors — learning the language, respecting traditions and forging lasting connections.

Elder Gong also met with the Grand Mufti of Kosovo, Sheikh Naim Ternava, who serves as the spiritual leader of the country’s Islamic community, on June 11.

Together, they discussed ways religion can help youth navigate current challenges such as education and preparing from meaningful employment, addiction and moral uncertainty.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong meets with the Grand Mufti of Kosovo, Sheik Naim Ternava, in Pristina, Kosovo, June 11, 2025. Elder Gong was accompanied by Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president of the Europe Central Area, and Albania Tirana Mission President Michael Auras. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

That same day, Elder Gong met with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to address concerns about how artificial intelligence and societal changes are impacting youth.

As they discussed the role family identity plays in building strong communities, President Erjon Teli, the president of the Pristina Branch, demonstrated the FamilySearch app, showcasing its role in preserving family history and connection.

Elder Gong also held devotionals in Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo, where he testified of the Savior and encouraged members to share the gospel.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong greets visitors at a special stake conference in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong visits the University Clinic for Surgical Diseases “St. Naum of Ohrid” in Skopje, North Macedonia, June 10, 2025. Donations from Church members around to world allowed the university clinic to get life-saving medical equipment. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints