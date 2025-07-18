This week on social: Leaders encourage believers on their journey

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, encourages viewers in a video on his social media account in their journey on July 15, 2025.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talked about coming unto Christ, encouraged viewers along the covenant path and reflected on personal experiences with friends and family.

In a reel on July 15, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dived into these scriptures from his personal study: Doctrine and Covenants 64:29, 31, 33-34.

After discussing the importance of being “free agents” and “on the Lord’s errand,” he pointed out that the Lord reassures the reader in verse 31 and said that their words are sure and can’t fail because they are representing Christ as an agent.

With great emphasis on verses 33 and 34, President Holland encouraged listeners to not be weary in the agent work even if they think that it is little, because they are laying a great foundation. If believers think that what they are doing is small or incidental, remember that the Lord’s business is the surest work and “most certain undertaking.”

President Holland invited the viewer to give the Lord their heart and mind and to study the scriptures and words of the prophets as much as they watch TV.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talked about the covenant path in terms of how a heart changes through conversion. In his July 14 reel, Elder Cook reminded the audience that the heart is how Heavenly Father sees His spirit children.

At each stage of the covenant path, the heart undergoes a change. It changes with faith, comes broken at repentance, is contrite at baptism, heals with understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and turns while enduring to the end. The heart is rewarded throughout the experience by being full of love, gratitude, joy and peace.

In talking about the priesthood during the 150th anniversary of the Young Men organization, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on the event of the Aaronic Priesthood being restored.

After recounting the experience in Doctrine and Covenants 13, he brought up an encounter Oliver Cowdery had on his death bed. A man had asked Cowdery if the Book of Mormon was true and if the Aaronic Priesthood was restored. Cowdery promised that it was as true as that conversation with the man.

“This priesthood is real. It changed the world,” Elder Andersen said in the July 14 reel. “And we are all involved in preparing for the Lord’s return. This priesthood is an important part of it.”

“What e’er thou art, act well thy part,” President David O. McKay had said often. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles repeated this quote while visiting Nauvoo, Illinois, and attending the Nauvoo Pageant alongside family members.

In a post on July 14, he underscored the significance of the British and Nauvoo pageants, which depict the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and the Book of Mormon’s teachings. These performances serve as powerful reminders of early Latter-day Saints’ sacrifices in building the kingdom of God.

Elder Rasband also met with the cast and crew, commending their faith and dedication. He emphasized that every participant, regardless of role, contributes vitally to the success of the inspired performances. The message extended to all, encouraging individuals to utilize their God-given talents to contribute to building the kingdom.

In a post on July 16, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recounted a deeply moving experience while interviewing a man for a temple recommend in Japan. The man, who had joined the Church a year prior, radiated a profound gospel understanding and covenant confidence.

Elder Stevenson was shocked when he later learned that when he first encountered the missionaries, the man was homeless and in dire straits. Over several months, his dedicated study of the gospel led to a remarkable transformation, fostering both spiritual and temporal self-reliance and imbuing him with purpose and joy.

Elder Stevenson stressed that this blessing is available to all and invited members to “partake of the fruits of the gospel” and feel more joy in the journey.

In a reel with the Gospel Learning and Teaching social media account, Elder Stevenson also shared his thoughts on Doctrine and Covenants 78 on July 14.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talked about how life’s unexpected turns often bring profound divine lessons. Even if the current reality deviates from aspirations, “as you live with faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, you will come to see that God, in His infinite love and wisdom, will bless you in ways never imagined,” Elder Gong promised.

In his post on July 13, he said that through faith and the guidance of Jesus Christ, one can navigate and overcome life’s challenges.

“Be kind.”

These simple words — spoken by the father-in-law of Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, at his wife’s burial — perfectly encapsulated her life and his profound need. Years later, an encounter with Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin, then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, reinforced this powerful message for Sister Runia.

In her post from July 15, she quoted his April 2005 general conference talk: “Kindness is the essence of a celestial life. Kindness is how a Christlike person treats others.” He emphasized that kindness should permeate all aspects of life, even in the face of rudeness or offense. His consistent counsel: “Love them.”

Sister Runia pointed out on the Young Women Worldwide account that it echoes Moroni’s teachings: “Charity is the pure love of Christ” and “is kind” (Moroni 7:45, 47-48). Ultimately, pray for the ability to be kind, to love and to emulate Christ in all actions.

In continuing to give advice about how to keep the spirit of FSY going at home, Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, talked about personal study.

At FSY, the youth study the scriptures that bring a spirit throughout the rest of the day. Brother Nelson saw this while visiting a camp in Canada. “Focus on study time and time to ponder,” he said to the viewers. Brother Nelson told a story in the July 15 reel of the spirit of FSY on a friend’s child who came home with a new interest in the Church afterward.

The Young Men Worldwide account posted some ways to keep the spirit of scripture study alive in the youth: Offer to study with them or ask what they are reading about, what they have felt from the Spirit or what they have learned about the gospel of Jesus Christ.