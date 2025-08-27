Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, takes a picture with children at a Primary service activity in San Rafael, California, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

When Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, participated in a Primary service activity with the San Rafael California Stake this month, she was impressed by how the older children were taking the lead.

“These are the ones who have made the covenant of baptism, and you see them really using their discipleship in ways that are meaningful in God’s kingdom and in the Church,” Sister Browning said. “For their personal discipleship, it was an important part of them understanding that the gospel needs them and needs their talent and their time and their consecrated efforts in the kingdom.”

On Saturday, Aug. 2, children and families from the four wards and two branches of the stake gathered at the stake center in northern California to help other children in the community.

Primary children lead and participate in a Primary service activity at the San Rafael California Stake Center, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. | Provided by the San Rafael California Stake

Children led at each of the five service stations set up in the cultural hall where participants:

As the older children took the lead, the younger children were able to see an example of service and leadership.

The stake Primary president, Vivianna Amador, said children need to be active in the gospel.

“And in order to be active as they need to lead, part of leading is speaking out, saying prayers, introducing. And being able to do that I really believe helps them draw closer to the Savior, because that’s what He did,” Amador said.

Missionaries from the California Santa Rosa Mission and Primary children take part in a Primary service activity at the San Rafael California Stake Center, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. | Provided by the San Rafael California Stake

Evelyn Call, 9, said at first she was scared to talk in front of everyone. “And I was worried about forgetting the words. But afterward, I felt really happy — and ready to do it again.”

James Wilcock, 11, said, “I was nervous but excited at the same time. It wasn’t as scary as I thought it would be.”

Ezra Call, 11, said one of his favorite parts of the activity was encouraging the younger children. “It was fun to see their smiles and know that people were having fun helping others.”

‘It felt like I was doing the right thing’

Members of the stake and their friends donated the supplies for the Primary service activity, which helped children in their own community, explained Lindy Burgon, the stake JustServe specialist. The stake has focused on a summer of service through JustServe, which is a website and app where volunteers can find opportunities around them.

“Because we’ve been engaging with JustServe and because we’ve been meeting these community organizations, we knew quickly who we could connect with and pull it together,” Burgon said.

A child writes a note during a Primary service activity at the San Rafael California Stake Center, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. | Provided by the San Rafael California Stake

She said the leaders used the Primary general presidency’s invitation as a guide. And afterward, the children spoke about how they could serve their neighbors again in the future.

Carma Call, 7, said, “It felt like I was doing the right thing, and that Jesus is proud of me.”

Grayson Walker, 6, said, “I felt happy because I was helping the kids at the school by our church. I feel the spirit all the time when I’m faithful.”

Mitchell Walker, 10, said it felt good to be helping other children who are in need. “It made me realize how blessed I am.” He also interviewed Sister Browning and was excited to learn that she loves to read mysteries just like he does.

‘Jesus needs you’

A meeting was held in the chapel after the service activity, and children led that meeting as well, Burgon said.

“That was a big thing for them,” she said. “We think these are small things, but they are little pieces that help them realize their potential and draw closer to Christ.”

Jace Nielsen, 9, opened the meeting in the chapel. He said he was nervous, but when he saw his friends, he felt their support.

Later, he spoke in sacrament meeting about the experience, explaining that he felt like he could do more things for the Church.

“I want to encourage all of the Primary kids here to be more like Jesus and to do righteous things,” he said in his talk. “Jesus needs you, even though you are young. You can serve others and help people in need, like we did at the service project.”

Primary children participate in a Primary service activity at the San Rafael California Stake Center, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. | Provided by the San Rafael California Stake

Children lead in devotional

The Friday night before the Primary service activity, Sister Browning held a devotional for Primary children in eight California stakes including Eureka, Fairfield, Napa, San Rafael, Santa Rosa, Ukiah, Vacaville and Woodland.

Other than Sister Browning and Elder Siegfried A. Naumann, an Area Seventy in the Church’s United States West Area, all other participants in the devotional were Primary children.

Children gave the prayers, played the piano, led the music, conducted the meeting and introduced Sister Browning.

Sister Browning taught the children more about how the temple is the house of the Lord and how they can prepare to enter His house by honoring their baptismal covenant.

Elder Naumann said the devotional reminded him of the Savior’s words in 3 Nephi 11:37, “I say unto you, ye must repent, and become as a little child.” He testified of the impact that children can make in the world through righteous acts of service.